Yuma ended fiscal year 2022 financially strong, according to an update by Finance Director Doug Allen.
The city had budgeted revenues of $147 million for the entire fiscal year, which runs from July through June, but it collected $165 million, 112% of the budget.
In addition, the city received 6.6% more revenues over the previous fiscal year.
“The revenues have been rather strong,” Allen noted.
In a quarterly briefing, Allen told the City Council that revenues for the fourth quarter, which includes April through June, were stronger than projected by 1.4%.
Sources of major general fund revenues include local general sales tax, city property tax, state shared sales tax, state shared income tax and vehicle license tax.
In 2021, revenue collections were significantly up. For example, the last quarter of 2021 had a 20% increase over the previous year.
But city staff did not expect that increase to continue into the new fiscal year. Consequently, the staff projected a 5% increase for the first two quarters of 2022.
However, revenues for most of 2022 were still above projections. The fiscal year 2022 ended with a 7% increase in Quarter 3 and 8% increase in Quarter 4 over the previous year.
Some of the 2022 financial activities haven’t been closed out yet, with some 2022 spending to be reported in the first quarter of 2023. Allen explained that cash for vehicles and equipment that were ordered but not received in 2022 have been carried forward until the orders are fully received.
“We want to make sure we have the cash in place,” Allen said.
“What we know for certain is that all departments will end the year under budget,” he added.
For fiscal year 2023, the city set the budget goal 4% above 2022.
In summary, Allen noted that current economic conditions do not indicate any immediate need to change revenue or spending trends or reduce or restrict expenditures or city operations and services.
“Like the rest of the nation, we do have the ongoing concern for disruptions in economic and consumer confidence related to supply chains, inflationary factors and the availability of materials and labor,” Allen said. “So we’re watching that closely.”
The strategy is to stay “flexible and adaptable,” with contingency plans in place, while navigating these concerns.
Allen explained that managers will continue to monitor revenues and economic factors and will alert the council with mitigating actions if any revenue trends or risk factors point to possible detrimental effects to the city’s finances.
Staff is also closely watching inflation. At this point, Allen said, “we don’t quite see how the spending has shifted yet, but we do know from economic studies that we’ve seen around the rest of the country, people are spending the same, but it’s just more food. Because those cost more, it’s trending more.”
However, he added, from a tax revenue perspective, it’s not expected to impact the total spending.
Councilwoman Karen Watts asked whether the recent declaration of a Colorado River Tier 2 water shortage drought conditions might affect the local economy “since ag is such a big part of it.”
Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton explained that right now the declaration does not impact Yuma’s agriculture industry. Nevertheless, he noted that the city remains “mindful” of the drought conditions.
“We are attending coalition meetings, and the agriculture community in our community is looking at what they can do to help mitigate the problems of the river. But nothing has been set in stone yet, and today’s actions do not really impact the farmers here in Yuma County,” Simonton said.