The Yuma City Council is expected to set the property tax levy for fiscal year 2021 on Wednesday. The council is also expected to adopt the property tax levy, or collection, for the Mall Maintenance District, which maintains downtown off-street parking areas.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, which will have limited public access. (See box for ways to view and participate in the meeting remotely.)
Last month, the council adopted a 2021 budget of $249 million based in part on an estimated property tax levy that is anticipated to raise $14.2 million in tax revenue. This estimate is based on the assessed property values provided by the Yuma County assessor and multiplied by a tax rate of $2.3185 on each $100 of assessed valuation.
The tax rate of $2.3185 remains the same as last year’s, but the city expects to collect an additional $254,403 due to increased home values.
The proposed tax rate for the Mall Maintenance District is $3.4152 on each $100 of assessed property value, which is lower than the 2020 tax rate of $4.7398. The levy is anticipated to raise about $110,000 in tax revenues for 2021.
The meeting will first kick off with several presentations: The Humane Society of Yuma will give an overview of its current structure and fees and potential changes; the Community Development Department will brief the council on the subdivision process and potential changes; and City Administrator Phil Rodriguez and Lisa Marlin, director of finance services, will give a report on the city’s financials for 2020.
The council will also consider the following consent agenda items:
• Acceptance of a grant award of $106,634 from the U.S. Department of Justice Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program for the reimbursement of employee salaries related to law enforcement training during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• A contract increase of $19,306 to DFDG Architecture for the additional services requested by the city to complete the remodel of Fire Station 4 for a total cost of $118,723 to Dick & Fristche Design Group of Phoenix.
• A contract for pavement preservation services with an estimated annual expenditure of $1.7 million awarded to the following vendors: American Pavement Preservation of Las Vegas, Nevada; Cactus Asphalt of Phoenix; and VSS International of Sacramento, California.
• Award a contract for asphalt sealants and services with an estimated annual expenditure of $275,000 to the following contractors: Ace Asphalt of AZ of Phoenix; Holbrook Asphalt of St. George, Utah; Sunland Asphalt & Construction of Phoenix; and VSS International of Sacramento, California.
• Amending the concession agreement for the restaurant at Desert Hills Golf Course to change the term from a five-year renewal to a one-year renewal (up to five such one year renewals), increasing the interest on any late payments from 2% to 10% per annum, and including a provision where either party can give 90-days notice of cancellation rather than wait for the renewal period.
In addition, the council will consider another ordinance up for adoption, which would authorize the vacating of the unused alley located north of 13th Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues to allow for the construction of the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex.
The work session and citizen’s forum previously scheduled for Tuesday were canceled.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to www.yumaaz.gov.