Yuma has experienced an increase in fireworks use in recent years, and with it, city officials are receiving more complaints about their use, especially after major holidays.

The city notes that fireworks could result in property damage, personal injury, mental stress and nuisance claims. Consequently, the council on Wednesday will introduce a proposed ordinance that would provide the means to enforce regulation of fireworks and ensure the city is in compliance with state law and can appropriately respond to fireworks complaints.

