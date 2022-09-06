Yuma has experienced an increase in fireworks use in recent years, and with it, city officials are receiving more complaints about their use, especially after major holidays.
The city notes that fireworks could result in property damage, personal injury, mental stress and nuisance claims. Consequently, the council on Wednesday will introduce a proposed ordinance that would provide the means to enforce regulation of fireworks and ensure the city is in compliance with state law and can appropriately respond to fireworks complaints.
Other proposed ordinances set to be introduced contain text amendments to the codes regulating signs, the recreation vehicle subdivisions and exterior residential subdivision walls.
Another proposed ordinance to be introduced would rezone 2.5 acres located at 888 E. Plaza Circle from the Business Park District to the General Commercial District, while still keeping an aesthetic overlay.
Among the ordinances up for adoption is an agreement that would restrict the use of certain chemicals, pesticides and other substances on the 102 acres of city-owned property currently leased to Daily Farms.
Another proposed ordinance would renew the lease agreement with First Choice Wireless for city property located at 1610 S. Maple Ave.
The council will also conduct a public hearing to determine compliance with the conditions of approval for the rezoning of property located at the southeast corner of Avenue C and 24th Street from agriculture to high density residential and possibly introduce an ordinance extending the time to comply with the rezoning conditions.
The council will also consider four subrecipient agreements for fiscal year 2022/23 totaling $430,497 in Community Development Block Grant and HOME funds, in accordance with the Annual Action Plan already adopted by council.
The plan awards funds to the following organizations: Crossroads Mission, $40,000 in CDBG funds for the Homeless Eating Healthy program; Yuma Elementary School District One for Gila Vista Junior High, $62,000 in CDBG funds for Mesa Heights Athletics Academy athletic equipment; Southwest Fair Housing Council, $20,000 in CDBG funds for a fair housing program in the city; and Catholic Community Services Safe House, $308,497 in HOME funds for rental assistance for victims of domestic violence.
In addition, the consent agenda contains the following items:
• Contracts for pest control services with an estimated cost of $40,000 annually to Empire Pest and Advocate Pest and Wildlife Specialists, both of Yuma.
• Contracts for tree, shrub and bush trimming services to Arbor Tech and All Star Tree Service, both of Yuma, with an estimated total annual cost of $120,000.
• A $113,978 contract for paving of the former Public Works Fleet Shop Maintenance Yard to Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma.
• Contract for electrical services related to streetlights, traffic signal poles and lift station repairs to Westmoor Electric of Yuma. The city budgeted $250,000 for these services, however, any project that exceeds $100,000 will be presented to council for approval.
• Renewal of a $107,370 software subscription fee from Governmentjobs.com, dba NeoGov of El Segundo, California.
• Reject a bid for streetlight repairs, materials and full replacements due to a proposed delivery time of 70 to 140 days. The solicitation will be revised, re-advertised and rebid.
• Agreement with the Arizona Department of Homeland Security for reimbursement of funds up to $35,000 for the purchase of a narcotics analyzer by the Yuma Police Department in support of Operation Stonegarden.
• Award of $15,000 for YPD overtime funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program and $10,000 for driving under the influence enforcement activities as part of the Arizona Highway Safety Plan.
Also, two presentations will be made to the council, a briefing of the upcoming Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma Weapons and Tactics Instructor Exercise and a Greater Yuma Port Authority update.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”