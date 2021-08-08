August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month. Many Children’s Organ Transplant Association families are waiting for their children and young adults to be matched to an organ or tissue donor. Every day 22 people die waiting for an organ transplant here in the United States. One organ donor can save eight lives.
“COTA Kid” Alice Adams’ family of Yuma knows these facts all too well.
Her story starts back in 2018, when her mom, Tara Rivera, found out she was pregnant again. She was 37 years old, a Type 2 diabetic who had delivered twins some years before. While excited, Rivera was also anxious knowing this would be a high-risk pregnancy from start to finish.
The family, which includes Rivera, dad Sheldon Adams and teenage twins Cecelia and Ethan, counted on two incomes to make ends meet, which meant Rivera continued her job as an in-home elderly caregiver until the day she delivered.
As Rivera neared the end of her pregnancy, which had been complicated, she heard frightening news at a prenatal visit in July 2018. The baby was not responsive. Rivera was sent to the local hospital to be placed on monitors.
While she was very scared, she was also concerned about the twins’ counseling appointment and lunch with her cousin that were supposed to be “her day.” Instead, Rivera delivered Baby Alice that afternoon, three weeks ahead of her due date.
Rivera got to see her for only a brief moment. The tiny infant was immediately rushed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Alice was a patient at Yuma Regional Medical Center for 11 days. She was a little jaundiced and needed platelets and white blood cells, but nothing seemed to be a major concern for the neonatal team.
Alice was released from the NICU two weeks after being born. Rivera and Adams were glad to take their baby home.
Rivera took Alice to see her pediatrician for lab work four days after being released from the NICU. She was surprised when she was referred to see a liver specialist in Tucson, but she and Adams made the trip. Unfortunately, their car broke down on the way and required an unexpected and unbudgeted overnight hotel stay, but they eventually made it to the appointment.
Dealing with family issues, like finding someone to go to the house and stay with the twins and dealing with an older car that was unreliable, were going to be insignificant annoyances in a matter of days. On Aug. 3, the Tucson medical team told them Baby Alice had biliary atresia and would be immediately taken two hours away to Phoenix Children’s Hospital via ambulance.
Biliary atresia is a rare childhood disease of the liver in which one or more bile ducts are abnormally narrow, blocked or absent. This sometimes deadly disease impacts one in every 10,000 to 15,000 children. Children are born with this disease, and doctors do not know, as of yet, what causes it to occur.
That day in August 2018 was the beginning of an incredibly long and challenging transplant journey for this family and their tiny warrior.
“We knew nothing about biliary atresia. We were also told some of her organs were in the wrong place, she had multiple spleens and her liver seemed to have anatomy problems. And then at Phoenix Children’s, they had to completely open her up, which was completely unexpected,” Rivera said.
The doctors found Alice’s liver to be damaged and performed a procedure while the baby was in the operating room in hopes they could get some of the poisons in her liver to start draining. This would be just the beginning of much challenging news about Alice’s medical complexity. She remained at Phoenix Children’s from August until mid-November.
Adams needed to return to Yuma to work, and Rivera endured nearly daily meetings with specialists. The family faced numerous medical challenges and decisions. They paced nervously during the many surgeries their sick little baby underwent.
When they were finally able to take Alice home, Rivera had to manage the baby’s complicated care routine. It was overwhelming, but Alice did get to spend her first Christmas at home in Yuma with her twin siblings. This was a huge gift for Rivera.
On Jan. 8, 2019, Rivera loaded up the car and once again made the three-hour trip to Phoenix Children’s with Alice for a regular clinic appointment. They had been doing this twice a month since the baby had been released from the hospital.
At this visit, doctors discovered Alice had a virus that was further damaging her sick liver. Her liver numbers had plummeted even further. Alice was immediately hospitalized, and on Jan. 10, she had her first transplant evaluation. This hospital stay lasted about a month and was filled with complications, unexpected news and an increasing level of fear.
There was, according to Rivera, a little light in a lot of darkness when a transplant social worker at Phoenix Children’s sat with her to talk about the journey the family faced, including potential financial considerations.
She highly encouraged Rivera to reach out to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association to learn more about how they might be able to help ease some of the family’s stress and anxiety.
Rivera’s best friend, Julie, called COTA on Jan. 19 to learn more. Julie called Rivera right after hanging up to share the sense of hope she had received on the introductory call with COTA.
Julie also offered to be the lead volunteer if Rivera decided to move forward with a COTA fundraising campaign. Rivera returned the paperwork on Feb. 11, and Alice’s family officially became part of the COTA Family.
“Everybody at COTA is amazing on the telephone,” Rivera said. “Shortly after we signed the paperwork, I received a call from COTA’s President Rick Lofgren. I will never forget it. When Rick shared even more information about COTA, I knew this was the right decision.
“Rick talked to me about other COTA kids who had Alice’s diagnosis. Rick taking the time to share their stories and good outcomes gave me hope. So many of our friends and family members had been telling us to set up a GoFundMe, but our transplant social worker disagreed and told me to join COTA ASAP. It was the best decision we made.”
The Children’s Organ Transplant Association understands that parents who care for a child or young adult before, during and after a life-saving transplant have enough to deal with, so COTA’s model shifts the responsibility for fundraising to a team of trained volunteers.
COTA is a 501c3 charity so all contributions to COTA are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law, and COTA funds are available for a lifetime.
On March 22, a COTA fundraising specialist trained the family’s group of 17 volunteers in Yuma. The COTA staff member talked to neighbors and family members about COTA’s fundraising process and shared information about fundraising templates, fundraising guidance and the no-cost website they would be provided. The team got to work planning fundraisers for COTA in honor of Team Alice to help with mounting transplant-related expenses.
While the COTA team was working hard in Yuma, Baby Alice was still hospitalized in Phoenix. She remained stable but continued to throw her medical team curve balls through the end of June.
Alice underwent additional testing at the beginning of July due to a myriad of medical problems she was experiencing. On July 25, 2019, Rivera was by herself at a meeting with Alice’s transplant surgeon. She was not expecting to hear what he said: “Alice is no longer a candidate for a liver transplant at Phoenix Children’s. There are no more options here.”
Rivera’s eyes filled with tears. The decision was made due to how Alice was “wired” in terms of her liver anatomy. Rivera was told that they would make a palliative care appointment.
Rivera cried the entire drive home to her temporary transplant housing. Adams was unable to come to Phoenix due to his job, which they desperately needed him to keep, and his need to be at home taking care of the teenagers.
Rivera and Alice went to the palliative care appointment and were told they would do whatever would be necessary for the family to say goodbye to the baby. They would be monitoring and making sure the end of her life was pain free.
“I was hearing every other word because I was holding Alice, and she was being crazy active. They were talking about hospice, and Alice was smiling at me. It was unreal,” Rivera recalled.
Unable to give up hope, Rivera requested a second opinion, and they were granted a referral to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford in Palo Alto, California. It was 626 miles, 10 hours and 14 minutes away from their home in Yuma.
Rivera and Alice needed to get there in less than a week for the testing and consultation. She panicked, but then remembered her conversation with various COTA staff members and quickly placed a call.
COTA’s Family Services Team connected her with the organization’s travel agency to help with booking a rental car as the family’s car did not have air conditioning, which Alice had to have for this long trip. The team also set up safe and medically child-friendly hotels that would also provide Rivera food all along the very long drive to California.
“COTA made getting to the second opinion possible,” Rivera said. “There is no way we could have afforded to do this without COTA. COTA funds, and the amazing COTA staff members who worked with me, gave me peace of mind that maybe, just maybe, our little girl would get a second chance at life.”
Rivera and Alice stayed in Palo Alto from Aug. 5 through Aug.11 for numerous tests and appointments. Between the Lucile Packard team and the COTA team, Rivera started to allow herself to dream just a little. She started thinking they might not actually lose their precious baby.
Rivera and Alice drove the 626 miles back to Yuma. It was determined that moving forward all testing, blood work, etc., would be done at Phoenix Children’s with all results sent to and decisions made at Lucile Packard.
Rivera and Alice started to settle into their new “home” routine, with trips to Phoenix and phone calls with Lucile Packard. Finally, Rivera started to relax a little.
During the afternoon of Sept. 6, Tara left their apartment to go to a resale shop to find some new clothes for Alice. She was finally growing and needed outfits that worked with her g-tube that was inserted into her abdomen for her feedings.
Rivera had just found the perfect Wonder Woman baby outfit with a cape in Alice’s size when she looked down and saw she had missed a call. She quickly called Adams who said, “Get home ASAP. They have a liver for Alice. There is a medical flight on standby ready to take us to Palo Alto right now.”
Mom, dad and Alice boarded the plane, landed in California, and Alice was immediately prepared for transplant. The surgery was completed on Sept. 7, 2019, and her new liver started working immediately. Adams returned to Yuma to work once Alice was stable. Rivera stayed at the Ronald McDonald House while Alice recovered in the hospital until mid-November.
According to Rivera, that entire time between the medical flight and Alice’s transplant recovery is a complete blur. While she does not remember very many details, she does remember being so very grateful for the transplant team, for the liver donor’s family and for the COTA volunteers back home who continued fundraising for transplant-related expenses.
Since arriving home from California on Nov. 15, 2019, life with Alice has been good. According to Rivera, “We celebrate everything with her. Every chance we get, we celebrate. Alice continues to have appointments and lab work in Yuma or sometimes back at Phoenix Children’s with results sent to Lucile Packard for review. So far, so good.”
Today, 3-year-old Alice is making big strides with her speech development. She has started counting out loud and is saying her ABCs. Alice is learning new words; she loves now being able to say family members’ names. Rivera describes all of these development steps forward as “super exciting.”
Alice is still holding family members’ hands to walk, but she enjoys the independence of cruising along using furniture pieces all by herself. She plays peekaboo endlessly and cannot hear someone sing “The Wheels on the Bus” too many times. All in all, Rivera says it has been a great adventure to date.
“COTA allows me to dream about normalcy and makes so many things possible for us and for Alice,” Rivera said. “We can get to all of her appointments, no matter where they are at, because of COTA. We cannot afford lodging when we need an overnight medical visit, and COTA makes that possible. COTA lifts every burden we have in regards to her transplant. If our family cannot figure something out, COTA always does. COTA is amazing. There is no challenge too big because COTA has a huge heart.”
She added: “I have told so many transplant families about COTA. Sitting in the waiting room at Phoenix Children’s or Lucile Packard or participating in online liver transplant parent support groups, I always say to each and every family. COTA is the best decision you will ever make. Our family simply could not have afforded so many parts of Alice’s journey to date. COTA allows a transplant family to breathe easier and to have hope. COTA made Alice’s transplant possible. COTA saved her life. COTA will continue to be our lifeline--for a lifetime.”
HOW TO HELP
August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month. This national observance, which first took place as a day and then a week, was initiated in 1998 to increase the nation’s consciousness of the need for more organ and tissue donors from multicultural backgrounds.
Starting in 2020, this nationwide effort to engage and educate multicultural communities about the need for organ and tissue donors was expanded to encompass the entire month of August.
National Minority Donor Awareness Month honors communities of color who have been donors, and encourages others to register as donors. It is about empowering multicultural communities to save and heal lives.
Although organs are not matched according to ethnicity, and people of different races frequently match one another, individuals waiting for a transplant will have a better chance of receiving an organ if there are large numbers of donors from their ethnic background. This is because compatible blood types and tissue markers (which are critical qualities for donor/recipient matching) are more likely to be found among members of the same ethnicity.
Visit www.RegisterMe.org to indicate a wish to be a life-saving donor.