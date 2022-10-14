A Yuma farmer is not convinced that the newly created water conservation program will achieve the desired results while another grower is weighing his options.
The U.S. Department of the Interior on Wednesday announced the Lower Colorado River Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program with hopes that it will increase water conservation and water efficiency within the river basin.
The program offers federal funding managed through the Bureau of Reclamation for drought mitigation efforts through the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes $4 billion in funding for drought relief, secured by Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly.
The new program will select projects for funding by Colorado River water delivery contract or entitlement holders “that mitigate drought, protect important natural resources, and ensure a reliable source of water and power for those who live in communities across the West.”
The program has three components. Two of the three components are open for proposal submissions through Nov. 21 and require confirmation of water conservation and system benefits.
For the first component, eligible applicants may submit proposals for system conservation resulting in wet water remaining in Lake Mead at a set price of: $330 per acre-foot for a one-year agreement; $365 per acre-foot for a two-year agreement; and $400 per acre-foot for a three-year agreement.
The second component of the program will accept proposals for additional water conservation and efficiency projects that could involve a variety of pricing options.
The third component allows for proposals to be submitted in early 2023 for long-term system efficiency improvements that will result in multi-year system conservation.
Information on the program and proposal submission details are available at: www.usbr.gov/inflation-reduction-act.
Yuma farmer John Boelts, owner of Desert Premium Farms, doesn’t think many farmers will sign up for the program. He noted that some “marginal” farms may participate, “but the vast majority of the acreage is fairly productive to very productive farmland, and you’re just not going to get a lot of people to bite to participate in that program at that dollar figure, because they can make a lot more than that growing alfalfa, growing this crop, that crop. It doesn’t make a lot of sense, so why would people do it? To me, it’s just purely economics.”
“The bureau was right to raise the alarm,” Boelts said, referring to when Commissioner Camille Touton challenged water users to come up with a plan to keep an additional 2 to 4 million acre-feet of water in Lake Mead by mid-August. No plan materialized.
“I don’t think they were way off on the number that they chose earlier this year,” Boelts said. “The problem is that they didn’t really come up with a plan that will probably get that accomplished, and that’s too bad.”
The dollar amounts offered in this plan are a lot lower than proposed by Yuma farmers. The Yuma County Agriculture Water Coalition had determined that it would cost local farmers $1,500 an acre-foot to keep up crop levels with less water.
A successful plan, according to Boelts, would not cause a reduction in the production of food. “We need to produce as much food and fiber as we can here, domestically. To accomplish that, it takes technology, infrastructure, taking advantage of opportunities, doing studies, trying new things.”
Funding should allow farmers to reinvest in infrastructure technology and cultural practices to try to maintain or even exceed past production with less water, “so improving the crop per drop.”
And even with reduced crop production for a limited time, farmers still need to pay workers, he added.
Boelts appreciates that Reclamation’s program is multi-year. “Some things may not work for this year, but they might work for next year. Some things might work for a couple of years in a row. But it doesn’t matter, ag works on such low margins for the total number of dollars invested, that you really can’t throw a monkey wrench in for one year, and then hope that it all is the same when you’re done after that one year. You need to be able to plan and think things through. You need to be able to amortize things, plan ahead. This is not a problem we’re going to solve in one year.”
He also appreciates that it’s not a fallowing program, with farmers being asked to stop growing crops in exchange for money.
“Our entire economy is built on being able to have affordable and abundant food and fiber in this country. If we don’t have that, we can’t afford to pay for everything else that we have going on in life. We can’t afford to buy homes, we can’t afford to buy automobiles, other items, if you’re spending all your money on food, because that’s what the price has come to. That’s not much of a life, subsistence living at best,” Boelts said.
In addition, farmers are already using less water. He pointed to a study that determined that from 1980 to 2010 farmers in Yuma reduced water use by nearly 30% over the 30 years while at the same time producing 30% more.
“So when I say that the reason central Arizona or metropolitan water users had access and had not felt the pinch of this drought until just the last two, three years is because areas like ours were engaging in improved practices that saved water and produced more crop per drop,” Boelts said. “And you know, we counted the acre-feet, but what it really means to people is that they get more food produced with less water and then there’s more water for other uses.”
Boelts also noted that agriculture is a “reuse model,” with the water not consumed by the crop ending up as groundwater, working its way back into the river system, and getting used several times as it travels downstream.
“Water we use to irrigate, we’re not using up that water. The water we didn’t use (goes back) into the aquifer. Legally and physically that water is still part of the Colorado River system … and it still has benefits for farmers, wildlife, all these things,” he said.
He blasted misinformation that has been circulating about certain crops that some call wasteful. “In that particular video, they bash away on alfalfa (used to feed cows), and that doesn’t make any sense because people like ice cream, people like milk, and it’s an important part of their daily diet. And cheese is an important part of many people’s diets, and it’s good for people. It’s good to have an abundance of food and a variety,” he said.
“You’re not going to have any of those without robust alfalfa production, it just doesn’t happen. And one of the best places in the world to produce forage crops like alfalfa is right here. In the desert Southwest, we can produce dramatically larger volumes, with a similar quantity of water.”
Gus Nuñez of Imperial Date Gardens still had to go over the details of the program when contacted, but he thinks it’s a starting point. “There’s always room for improvement. I think given what’s taking place, people are going to try and do what’s best for each individual entity that they represent,” he said.
However, he anticipates disagreements. “Anytime you have these kinds of situations, honestly, it’s always going to be difficult. I think it’s indicative of what’s happening now, what’s taking place with a (water) shortage. Invariably, you’re going to have some people that, with some things that come through, not everybody’s going to be in accordance with.”
But he thinks it’s imperative that water users continue working together to find a solution. “I do plan on taking a look at what that entails because it’s possible that if we don’t all agree to something, the government will come in and take anyway,” Nuñez said.