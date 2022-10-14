U.S. offers funding for water conservation proposals

Desert Premium Farms owner John Boelts and his family pose for a photo on one of their fields. He thinks not many farmers will participate in the federal government’s Lower Colorado River Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program due to the low funding.

A Yuma farmer is not convinced that the newly created water conservation program will achieve the desired results while another grower is weighing his options.

The U.S. Department of the Interior on Wednesday announced the Lower Colorado River Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program with hopes that it will increase water conservation and water efficiency within the river basin.

