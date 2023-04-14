U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz) sat down with Yuma’s farm and food stakeholders Thursday afternoon to seek their input on farming needs. With the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 set to expire at the end of September, Congress has been working to draft the next Farm Bill to take its place. Part of that process involves roundtables like Gallego’s, where stakeholders can speak up.

“I think the bill will be bipartisan in the end, I think there’s going to be a very good opportunity for a lot of good pieces of legislation to be put into this because you’re gonna need votes from both sides,” Gallego remarked. “And so there’s going to be a lot of opportunity, I think, especially for Arizona to have a particular impact on this … We could probably have a lot of leverage to be able to push some legislation onto it. In that regard, wish away! This is a great opportunity and it doesn’t hurt to ask; you’ll never know what you can get.”

