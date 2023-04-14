U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz) sat down with Yuma’s farm and food stakeholders Thursday afternoon to seek their input on farming needs. With the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 set to expire at the end of September, Congress has been working to draft the next Farm Bill to take its place. Part of that process involves roundtables like Gallego’s, where stakeholders can speak up.
“I think the bill will be bipartisan in the end, I think there’s going to be a very good opportunity for a lot of good pieces of legislation to be put into this because you’re gonna need votes from both sides,” Gallego remarked. “And so there’s going to be a lot of opportunity, I think, especially for Arizona to have a particular impact on this … We could probably have a lot of leverage to be able to push some legislation onto it. In that regard, wish away! This is a great opportunity and it doesn’t hurt to ask; you’ll never know what you can get.”
Yuma’s farmers were ready with a wish list that focused on crop liability, water cuts and more.
USDA INSIGHT
Adam Pilkington of the Gowan Company first requested that the U.S. Department of Agriculture provide data on the impacts and potential risks of pesticide applications.
“We’re an Arizona privately owned, multinational crop protection company so we specialize in pesticides and providing farmers with the tools they need to facilitate their growth,” he said. “Last year, on the farm bill, we were able to formalize the role of the USDA, within the Endangered Species Act, which is a new legislation that impacts our ability to register and bring new products to the market … What we’d like to see from the industry is continued support of that language and the funding for that role within USDA.”
Pilkington elaborated that in considering the list of potential endangered species and different reasons for pesticide application, it’s possible to regulate oneself out of uses to the point where farms can’t be provided tools. By receiving data from the USDA, they’d have more insight to make better decisions.
“Having the insight from the USDA is able to really shed light on where the real risks are of those use patterns,” he said.
INFRASTRUCTURE MONEY
Tristan Wright of Triskee Farming noted that he’d like to see the infrastructure money that he and his peers were expecting to see trickle down. He hadn’t known then about the Bureau of Reclamation’s differences between reserved, transferred and divested works but because he falls under divested, he hadn’t seen the trickle-down.
“None of that infrastructure money that came that was released was able to trickle down to divested works such as us that are down at the bottom of the stream,” he said. “But any infrastructure and efficiency money that we can invest downstream is less water that needs to be released for me.”
Wade Noble chimed in with the knowledge that releasing water from the Hoover Dam to Imperial Dam results in 13% system losses – reducing the need for releasing such water would mean less loss.
LIABILITY INSURANCE
“The primary ask is foodborne illness liability insurance,” said Kristen Smith of JV Smith Companies. “So in 2018, Yuma was part of a very large outbreak and prior to that, we were able to get liability insurance. For example, my family’s farm was able to get $10 million in coverage for $110,000 a year. Since then, it’s been very hard to get; the companies that are willing to provide it have shrunk tremendously and the cost has gone up exponentially.”
Smith stated that her family’s farm was fortunate to receive $2 million in coverage for $215,000 but it’s only a fifth of the coverage for twice the price.
“We are barely able to meet our contract obligations at that amount,” she said. “Obviously, if there is an issue, illness, injury or death associated with foodborne illness, there should be coverage available to those people and we’re struggling to be able to get that for our crops. We could potentially go out of business because of lawsuits and things like that and all of that ties into food security, which as everyone knows, is to be able to afford and have food available to you. And that’s what our goal is: To be able to stay in business so that we can provide food to the nation at an affordable price.”
Steve Alameda from Topflavor Farms added that they need creativity in addressing the issue – not as a traditional crop insurance issue but a liability insurance issue.
“Crop insurance is held in the Farm Bill, it’s held in USDA but this is not a traditional crop insurance issue,” he said. “It’s a liability insurance issue that we have affecting the way if we can do business and we’re just getting clobbered. The reason it’s there is because of this outbreak that Amanda alluded to, and it’s very rare that it happens. We produce billions and billions of … servings of produce every year and the amount of outbreaks are miniscule but when they happen, it’s devastating.
“It’s devastating to our reputation. What happened to us in 2018 was terrible. But it caused this lack of confidence in our insurance carriers to enter into this and we’re hoping to be able to break this liability part off of our main insurance package so that we can get a general liability policy like we normally had with an umbrella.”
Alameda and his peers hope that they can enter into a partnership agreement with insurance carriers having the government as “one of the legs of that stool” to secure them.
Mike Pasquinelli of Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association said that the issue can be likened to seeing foodborne illness liability insurance as fire or flood insurance rather than total crop insurance.
“If you do any leafy greens at all, [insurance companies] will not even talk to you,” Kristen Smith said. “Doesn’t matter what your food safety program is, nothing. They won’t even look at you. The ones that are left are charging really high premiums.”
SNAP BENEFIT TIME LIMITS
Ashley St. Thomas from the Arizona Food Bank Network, of which Yuma Community Food Bank is a member, stated that the network has heard there’s going to be a strong fight to impose stricter time limits on how long SNAP benefit recipients can receive benefits. St. Thomas noted that the food banks in the network typically see a surge in need around the holidays followed by a decline but the decline has been absent this year because more folks are struggling to afford food.
Referring to SNAP as “a huge, effective anti-hunger program,” St. Thomas explained that the time limits are an obstacle to helping Arizonans put food on the table. An able-bodied person with no dependents, for example, can receive benefits for up to three months. The problem, however, is that there are many barriers to employment than are acknowledged in the program, she explained.
The conversation also turned to expanding coverage so that those living in food deserts can receive home delivery or have delivery fees waived. There was also talk of removing the lifetime bans from SNAP for rehabilitated individuals who were previously incarcerated for drug charges.
The discussion then focused on promoting healthy eating.
“One of the things that I’m interested in in terms of SNAP benefits is kind of more creative ways for us to assure people are getting potentially healthier, fresher food,” Gallego said. “It can be really helpful in the long run. And you know, we do have a obesity problem and diabetes problem and a lot of the population that is on SNAP benefits right now will end up being either high-cost Medicaid patients or end up being high costs Medicare recipients later because they age into Medicare being, I would say, unhealthier because of lack of [healthy] food.”
The farmers added that funds to help promote healthy eating would be of great use.
USDA State Director Charlene Fernandez also took a moment to acknowledge the work the farmers currently do in the community to promote nutrition.
“It’s important to say that a lot of people seated around this table here have been so great about lending your labor and your time and money to make sure that our schools have gardens,” she said. “You drive around Yuma and see where kids are working on gardens. Many of the people around this table have just done a tremendous job and they’re learning about what healthy eating is.”
WATER
Wade Noble of Noble Law Office lastly emphasized the importance of water.
“Irrigation water is of course critical to the life of this community and to the food supply of the nation,” he said. “The Commissioner of Reclamation in June of last year said it looks like 2 million more acre feet are gonna have to be cut from use on the Colorado River in order to save it. They began the process of putting together the tools by which those cuts could be made that involve supplementing the environmental impact statement for the 2007 guidelines … The analysis that we’ve been able to do so far suggests that of the two alternatives, the first and second, the second alternative would prolong agricultural water use the most and it’s likely the one that we will be supporting.”
Gallego commented that this alternative is a six-state compromise. The crucial difference is that in the first option, there would be equal cuts between Arizona and California. This priority cuts system means that lower priorities are cut first but Noble said that even cutting this type of water would be devastating to the agriculture industry.
“If you’re a low priority, you get cut first,” he said. “That would hit our priority three water earlier. And if we substantially cut priority three water, you lose the industry. It’s not that you just break it down till you’re finally growing 0%. If you take about 25% of the industry out, we believe it collapses so that’s how fragile the industry is with regards to reduction of water use.”
In an interview after the roundtable, Gallego further explained what the preferred second option entails: “[It] would consist of the six states on the Colorado River coming up with their own plans about how to reduce their water intake, which, you know, would give a lot more leeway to Arizona to figure that out, right? Instead of it coming from the top, we’d figure out who’s going to take some cuts … That gives us a lot more weight versus the other way, which I think is such a draconian cut that we would end up going and basically cutting almost all the users in Arizona one way or the other.”
In wrapping up the roundtable, the farmers expressed a desire for more innovation for solving the water issue and the others they deal with so that their farms will carry on for years to come.
For Gallego, a lot of the conversation was familiar to him but the topic of liability insurance was a new one and he hopes to ensure all the concerns voiced receive representation. While the timeline for the Farm Bill depends on what passes now, Gallego expects there probably won’t be a vote until September or October for the House of Representatives.
When asked if it would receive bipartisan support, he commented, “I think so. Food security is national security, right? We can’t have security unless we have food security and a good Farm Bill assures food security. So I think you’re gonna have both Democrats or Republicans coming together to make sure it passes.”
