Yuma Fire Chief Steve Irr has seen a lot of changes since he first stepped foot inside one of the city’s fire stations more than three decades ago at the age of 24.
During his more than 35-year-career as a firefighter, Irr has seen the Yuma Fire Department expand to six stations, begin using paramedics and take over transporting patients within the city limits to the hospital.
“The fire service has changed so much since I first started. When I came on we were driving down the street hanging off the tail boards of fire trucks, which was glorious,” Irr said. “We also weren’t as safety conscious as we are now. We wouldn’t always wear our air packs at every fire like we do now.”
Having been fire chief since 2014, the next big change will be his retirement today.
“This has been in the works since June of 1986,” Irr said. “I’ve been blessed to have great people around me who have helped me become the person I am today by trusting me and giving me the opportunities to learn the fire protection service.”
A trailblazer as a firefighter, Irr was also among the very first class of paramedics to be trained in the City of Yuma.
Back then, most of the firefighters working for the YFD were EMTs whose only training was in basic first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
But, wanting to provide more comprehensive medical care to patients, YFD began hiring more paramedics who could administer medications, initiate intravenous infusions and do advanced airway management.
Irr said he remembers, at the time, that there were members of the community who didn’t think the YFD was ready to begin providing that level of care.
“We were lucky to have one paramedic on duty. There would be one truck with a paramedic on it running every medical call in the city,” Irr said. “Now we don’t have a fire truck that leaves the station without a paramedic on it. We have five ambulances and eight fire trucks and they are all staffed with a paramedic every shift.”
After becoming certified as a paramedic, Irr was hired in 1982 by a private company called Yuma Ambulance, where he worked for two years. When the company was bought by the Rural Metro Fire Department, he stayed there until he joined YFD two years later.
“The paramedic training was just a huge success,” Irr said. “Being a part of it, and being one of the few who could provide the type of care made us all feel like we were setting the tone for the level of care the community deserved.”
While Irr has accomplished many great things throughout his career, it all might not have happened if he had made some different decisions earlier in life.
While working at Yuma Ambulance, Irr was pursuing a career as a police officer and was attending the law enforcement academy as an unpaid cadet for the Somerton Police Department.
When Rural Metro bought Yuma Ambulance, he was forced to choose between remaining at the academy or staying a paramedic.
“I always thank God for putting me in the right place at the right time because it is not like I grew up wanting to be a fireman,” Irr said. “Besides, I don’t think I would have made a good cop.”
While there are many secrets of success, Irr said his comes from a piece of advice given to him by one of his mentors. It is also something that he would like to share with whoever is eventually hired to replace him.
“When you let good people do their jobs, they make you look good,” he said. “Whoever takes over is going to be blessed with the best department in the world. They love the work they do and the community has a committed and professional fire department.”
He added that he would tell anyone interested in becoming a firefighter that the best thing about the profession is that if someone is willing to learn, there are people who will teach them.
As for his plans for the future, Irr said while he does plan to do some traveling, his main focus will be helping his wife as she starts a residential care home in Yuma for hospice patients.
Having been a hospice care nurse and a palliative care nurse for Yuma Regional Medical Center for many years, it is a type of care facility he says his wife thinks the community desperately needs.
“If she needs me to mow the grass, paint the house, or work on the books, I’m going to do whatever she needs,” Irr said. “She has supported me for so many years, so it is my opportunity to give back to her.”
Irr added that while he is looking forward to retirement, he is also thankful that he has been so busy he hasn’t had much time to dwell on it.
In addition to getting next year’s budget ready, Irr said he has also been involved with planning for future growth, especially on the east side of the city.
While the fire department should be breaking ground on a seventh station some time this summer, the city has grown to the point an eighth one is already needed.
The seventh station will be located on Avenue 8-1/2E, just east of the Walmart on 32nd Street.
“The design process is almost completed,” Irr said. “It will be a 12-month build, so probably between 14 and 16 months that station will be up and running.”
If growth continues on the east side of town, YFD anticipates having to build an eighth station within five years to serve that area.
The City of Yuma already owns property on Avenue 6E and Avenue 4E which can be used as potential locations for a fire station.
Assistant Fire Chief Dusty Fields is currently serving as the interim fire chief and he and other employees have already been instructed by Irr on what to do if he shows up to the fire administration office at City Hall on Monday.
“I’ve told them if I show up to turn me around and get me out of there,” Irr said.
