Fire Captain

Yuma Fire Department Fire Captain Alvin Luedtke (right) pictured with Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro (left) graduated from the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS) with a master’s degree on Dec. 16, 2022.

 Courtesy Photo By YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT

Fire Captain Alvin Luedtke, of the Yuma Fire Department, recently completed a master’s degree program from the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS).

The program, administered through FEMA’s National Preparedness Directorate, brings together homeland security professionals from around the nation and every level of government to develop leadership skills, address emerging threats, and craft meaningful solutions at the strategic and policy level.

