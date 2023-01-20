Fire Captain Alvin Luedtke, of the Yuma Fire Department, recently completed a master’s degree program from the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS).
The program, administered through FEMA’s National Preparedness Directorate, brings together homeland security professionals from around the nation and every level of government to develop leadership skills, address emerging threats, and craft meaningful solutions at the strategic and policy level.
Among Captain Luedtke’s classmates were employees of FEMA, Customs & Border Protection, U.S. Secret Service, NYPD, FDNY, and a range of other agencies tasked with maintaining the security and resilience of the nation at the federal, state, local, and tribal levels.
The rigorous 18-month postgraduate degree program, which Capt. Luedtke completed in December, is recognized as the top homeland security and emergency management graduate program in the United States by U.S. News & World Report and requires the completion of a thesis addressing a relevant topic in homeland security.
Capt. Luedtke currently serves as the YFD’s Technical Rescue Project Manager in which he oversees the training development, equipment procurement, and response practices related to specialized rescues.
Additionally, he also sits on regional committees for special hazard responses across southern Arizona.
He is a certified paramedic, technical rescue technician, hazardous materials technician, incident safety officer, and has served 11 years in fire service.
Capt. Luedtke earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences – Allied Health from Northern Arizona University in 2015.