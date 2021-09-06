The City of Yuma Fire Department will be hosting a special 20th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Service on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the E.F. Sanguinetti Fire Station 1, located at 353 S. 3rd Avenue.
It is one of many events the fire department is hosting as a way of remembering the injured and those who lost their lives in the line of duty during the terrorist attacks on Sept, 11, 2001.
This year, the 300 block of 3rd Avenue will be closed for traffic for the ceremony, which will include a “Patriot Day” proclamation as well as a Patriotic Choir.
In addition to various static displays on 3rd Avenue there will also be band and dance performances. Refreshments and commemorative T-shirts will be available from the United Yuma Fire Fighters Association (UYFFA.)
The public is invited to attend. Although some seating will be available, bringing your own is advisable. There is limited street parking in the immediate area of the station, however parking areas surrounding City Hall will be open.
Since the first anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11/2001, a special tribute has been made for the firefighters who died that day at Yuma Fire Department Station 2, which is located at 3284 South Avenue A
Each year 343 flags are placed on the front lawn for the fire station, along Avenue A.
One flag for each of the firefighters who lost their lives in the collapse of the towers of the World Trade Center while attempting to rescue those injured and trapped in the initial attacks.
On the 10th anniversary of the attacks, 72 additional flags were added in memory of the law enforcement officers who also did that day.
In previous years the flags have been put in place the day before and taken down the day after 9/11. This year, however, the flags will be in place for a full week, going up on Tuesday September 7th and taken down on Tuesday September 14th
The flag display will also be lit during the seven nights it will be in place.
Multiple events will also be taking place on the morning of Sept. 11th, such as the 4th Annual Memorial Stair Climb, which will be taking place from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. at 350 W. 16th Street.
The event is being put on by the UYFFA with local first responders and members of the military climbing the building’s staircase to symbolize those flights of stairs climbed by the first responders in the Twin Towers on 9/11. For more information on this event contact Aaron Wonders at aaron.wonders@yumaaz.gov .
A public 5K run will be taking place, with registration at 6:30 am on the Heritage Library Lawn, 350 S. 3rd Avenue. For more information, visit YUMAAZ.GOV/EVENTS.
The run will end in time to be able to attend the Memorial Service at fire station 1. Proceeds from the run will go to the Tunnel to Towers Charity.
The 7th Annual Tunnel to Towers Moving Tribute will start at 7:45 a.m. at fire station 3, located at 508 E. 25th Street, and will end at the 9/11 memorial at fire station 1.
Several firefighters from the YFD will be making this run/walk in turnout gear and carrying an American flag to honor those who gave their lives that day.
For more information on this event, contact Brandon Case at the “9/11 Tunnel to Towers Yuma” Facebook page.
In 2013 a 9/11 memorial was dedicated at E.F. Sanguinetti Fire Station 1.
The 9/11 Memorial incorporates a 24 inch, 160 pound section of I-beam recovered from one of the Twin Towers.
It was built by local construction workers and YFD personnel to honor those whose lives were lost at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field near Shanksville Pennsylvania.
