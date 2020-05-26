Yuma Fire Dept. announces Employees of the Year

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Yuma Fire Department’s annual observation of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week was different than in year’s past.
It is during this week-long observation, which has been themed “EMS Strong: Ready Today. Preparing for Tomorrow” this year, in which the YFD recognizes its Employees of the Year and bestows other awards.
Typically a small celebration has been held on the first day, with a proclamation from the mayor declaring the week EMS Week and awards being handed out.
However, that ceremony was canceled this year, and instead the awards were presented at different places and times throughout the week. The proclamation was also read at the Wednesday City Council meeting,
As for the annual employee awards, Alyssa Solorio was recognized as this year’s Emergency Medical Dispatcher (EMD) for 2020.
Solorio is known for being compassionate and thorough, and is one of the top call takers in call volume for the center, consistently processes calls in 60 seconds or less.
“Alyssa is caring and compassionate towards her callers, whether they are the patient, a family member, or a bystander,” according to her nomination. “She ensures their safety and considers their well-being while balancing patient care.”
Solorio, who is frequently praised by co-workers for her handling of specific calls or busy shifts, also participates in community events that allow her to speak directly with Yuma residents and educate them on when/how to call 9-1-1 and what to expect when they do.
As reported earlier in the week by the Yuma Sun, this year’s Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) is firefighter Jake Gompert, while firefighter Jose Huizar was recognized as the Paramedic of the Year.
Gompert, who has been with the YFD for more than five years now, is described as an exemplary medical professional that all others should strive to emulate.
Described as being humble in his abilities, Huizar is credited as being an exceptional paramedic whose approach to patient care, knowledge and implementation of skills in the field are admirable.
Special Unit Citation Awards were also given to the following personnel: Battalion Chief John Louser, Firefighter Pat Estrada, Inventory Specialist Rick Phillips, Captain Daniel Padilla, Captain Steve Legros and Engineer David Padilla Jr.
These personnel have been heavily involved in the fire department’s operational planning and logistics of the COVID-19 responses, including PPE guidelines, patient care protocols and training personnel on updates and changes.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.