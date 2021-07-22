Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 109F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 106F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.