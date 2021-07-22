After a very long drive, the Yuma firefighters who deployed as part of the Imperial Valley Strike Team to help fight the “Dixie Fire” arrived at their base camp at about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
According to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, after getting some rest, they were sent out to perform structural protection duties at about 1 p.m. in the Plumas National Forest.
Erfert added that the firefighters have not been told what their work rotation schedule will be yet.
At last report, the “Dixie Fire” has burned approximately 85,479 acres and is still only 15 percent contained. Approximately 3,345 personnel are engaged in fighting the fire.
The Incident Information System website reports the fire remained active overnight with surface flames, uphill runs and long range spotting. It is also expected to continue to move northeast with the potential for two to three miles of new growth.
Firefighters were engaged in structure defense overnight and continued to strengthen and improve existing control lines from the Bear and Chips Fires. Drier air from the southwest is also expected to move into the area for the remainder of the week.
Shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday the YFD received a mutual aid request from California authorities regarding a strike team deployment to help fight the “Dixie Fire,” which is one of the many wildfires burning in northern California.
At approximately 10:15 a.m. an engine and four firefighters left Yuma to meet other members of an Imperial Valley Strike Team in Westmoreland, California.
Once assembled they traveled together to the “Dixie Fire” staging area.
The cause of the fire, which began on July 13, has not been determined yet.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.