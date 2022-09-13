return

Capt. Brandon Case, engineer John Anderson and firefighters Eric Mendevil and Christian Kutas, returned to Yuma Monday afternoon from a deployment to the Fairview Fire, which is burning in Riverside County, California.

 Photo courtesy of the YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT

After deploying five days ago to assist with a wildfire burning in Riverside County in California, four City of Yuma firefighters are now back home.

According to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, the Imperial Valley Strike Team they were part of was demobilized Monday morning.

