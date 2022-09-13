After deploying five days ago to assist with a wildfire burning in Riverside County in California, four City of Yuma firefighters are now back home.
According to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, the Imperial Valley Strike Team they were part of was demobilized Monday morning.
The firefighters, who had been in an area near Hemet, Calif, for the Fairview Fire, arrived back in Yuma at about 3:30 p.m. the same day.
Returning from the deployment, which was about 150 miles from Yuma, were Capt. Brandon Case, engineer John Anderson and firefighters Eric Mendevil and Christian Kutas.
They will now be returning to their normal duty assignments.
At last report, the Fairview Fire has burned more than 28,000 acres and is 53 percent contained.
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Yuma Fire Department received a mutual aid request from California authorities regarding a Strike Team deployment to the “Fairview Fire.”
After assembling in Westmoreland, Calif, the Strike Team proceeded to the fire’s staging area, arriving about 1:00 am Thursday.
For the next several days the team worked in 24-hour shifts protecting structures in neighborhoods and patrolling burned areas looking for hotspots and extinguishing them.
The last time YFD personnel were deployed with a strike team or task force was in August of 2021 to the Sheep Fire in San Bernardino, Calif.