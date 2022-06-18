The four City of Yuma firefighters who deployed earlier this week to assist with a wildfire in San Bernardino County in California are now back home.
According to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, the Imperial Valley Strike Team they were part of was demobilized Thursday morning.
The firefighters, who had been in the vicinity of the Angeles National Forest and the town of Wrightwood, arrived back in Yuma shortly before 7 p.m. the same day.
Returning from the deployment are Capt. Gary Welch, engineer Travis Larue, and firefighters Bryan Michaels and Carlos Munoz.
“We are glad to have them back and congratulate them and the rest of the Imperial Valley Strike Team on a job well done!,” Erfert wrote in a statement.
They will now be returning to their normal duty assignments.
On June 12th, the Yuma Fire Department received a mutual aid request from California authorities regarding a Strike Team deployment to the “Sheep Fire” burning in an area northeast of Los Angeles.
After assembling in Westmoreland, Calif., the Strike Team proceeded to a staging area for the “Sheep Fire,” which was currently being reported as having burned an estimated 865 acres and being 85 percent contained.
For the next few days the team worked 12-hour shifts doing structure protection in neighborhoods and mopping up hot spots.