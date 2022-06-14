After receiving a mutual aid request from California authorities regarding a strike team deployment to the Sheep Fire on Sunday, firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department left for San Bernardino County.
At 6:45 p.m. an engine and four Yuma firefighters began making their way to Westmoreland, Calif., to meet with other members of the Imperial Valley Strike Team.
Once assembled, the Strike Team traveled together to the Sheep Fire staging area, which is in the vicinity of the Angeles National Forest and the town of Wrightwood.
The Sheep Fire was first reported to the Angeles National Forest Emergency Communications Center at around 6:36 p.m. on Saturday.
While initially reported as a quarter of an acre the Sheep Fire has reached 939 acres in size over the past two days and is only 18 percent contained.
More than 200 firefighters are now working together to put out the fire. The 939-acre size is a slight decrease from its size late Sunday night, when it reached 990 acres.
Several evacuation orders were also issued Sunday evening, with law enforcement officers knocking on doors to inform residents in the area about the dangers posed by the fire.
A Strike Team consists of several firefighting apparatus with personnel and a team leader drawn from various departments. A team will normally stay together through the entirety of the deployment, which can last up to two weeks.
Due to the equipment and training of YFD firefighters, they are usually assigned to structure protection duties in neighborhoods.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
The last time YFD personnel were deployed with a strike team or task force was in August of 2021 to the Caldor Fire in the Eldorado Forest of northern California.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.