Firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department have left Arizona for California to help fight one of the many ongoing wildfires in the northern part of the state.
According to spokesman Mike Erfert, shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday the YFD received a mutual aid request from California authorities regarding a strike team deployment to the “Dixie Fire,” which is burning in an area of the Lassen National Forest.
At approximately 10:15 a.m. an engine and four firefighters left Yuma to meet other members of an Imperial Valley Strike Team in Westmoreland, California
Once the team is assembled they will travel together to the “Dixie Fire” staging area.
At last report the “Dixie Fire,” which started at approximately 5:15 p.m. on July 13, has burned approximately 60,000 acres and is 15 percent contained.
The cause of the fire has not been determined yet and there are currently 2,409 active personnel fighting the fire.
A strike team consists of several firefighting apparatus with personnel and a team leader drawn from various fire departments. A team will typically stay together during its deployment.
Due to the equipment and their training, YFD personnel are usually assigned to structure protection duties in neighborhoods in the vicinity of fires.
Although firefighters are prepared to be deployed for up to two weeks, Erfert said they may not be needed that long and could return sooner. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
The last time YFD personnel were deployed with a strike team or task force was in October of 2020 to the “Silverado Fire” in Orange County, CA.