Firefighters from the Yuma Fire department have once again been called upon to assist in putting out a wildfire in California.
According to information provided by spokesperson Mike Erfert, on Tuesday the YFD received a mutual aid request from California authorities regarding a Task Force Deployment to the Orange County area.
Preparations began immediately to have the engine, wildland equipment, and designated firefighters ready. At about 12:30 pm an engine and four YFD personnel left Yuma to meet up with other members of the Imperial Valley Task Force and proceed to Orange County.
The fire they are being deployed to is the “Silverado Fire”. At last report, the Silverado fire started on Monday, and had burned 12,600 acres.
While only 5% contained, no structures have been lost. However, five firefighters have been injured, two of them severely. At its height, about 70,000 people were under evacuation orders in Irvine and another 9,500 evacuated in Lake Forest,
A Task Force consists of several firefighting apparatus with personnel and a team leader drawn from various departments. A team will normally stay together through their deployment.
Due to the equipment and training of YFD personnel, they are usually assigned to structure protection duties in neighborhoods. Although deployed personnel are prepared to be gone for up to two weeks, the YFD hopes that they will not be needed for that long.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
The last time YFD personnel were deployed with a strike team or task force was just last month to the “Creek Fire” burning near Fresno, Calif.
