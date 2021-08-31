Firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department have once again been called upon to assist in putting out a wildfire in California.
According to information provided by spokesperson Mike Erfert, on Sunday YFD received a mutual aid request from California authorities regarding a task force deployment to the Eldorado Forest in northern California near the Nevada border.
Preparations began immediately and at 3 a.m. Monday an engine and four YFD firefighters left Yuma to meet in Westmoreland, Calif., with the other members of the Imperial Valley Task Force.
As soon as they assembled, they began their trip to the Caldor Fire staging area.
At last report the Caldor Fire had burned over 177,260 acres and is only 14 percent contained. The fire began at approximately 7 p.m. on Aug. 14th and its cause is still unknown.
There are currently 3,684 personnel assigned to the Caldor Fire. It isn’t expected to be contained until Wednesday, Sept. 8.
A task force, which will normally stay together throughout its deployment, consists of several firefighting apparatus with personnel and a team leader drawn from various departments.
Due to the equipment and training of the YFD’s personnel, they are usually assigned to structure protection duties in neighborhoods.
Although deployed personnel are prepared to be gone for up to two weeks, the YFD hopes they will not be needed for that long.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
Firefighters from YFD returned last week from a two-week deployment to the Monument Fire, which is also in northern California.
This is the third deployment of YFD personnel to northern California wildfires since mid-July.