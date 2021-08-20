During most of the nine days they have been deployed to help fight the Monument Fire, City of Yuma firefighters have been performing structure protection duties and working on the fire lines.
They are still involved in those tasks, they are just doing it at a different location now, according to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert.
Erfert explained that on Monday, Aug. 9, the YFD received a mutual aid request from California authorities regarding a Strike Team deployment to the Monument Fire, which is burning in northern California.
The Imperial Valley Strike Team arrived the following day and were stationed in the area of Junction City, which is a census-designated place with approximately 680 residents in the Trinity National Forest.
However, the Yuma firefighters, and the Imperial Valley Strike team they are a part of, recently moved to a basecamp in the Redding, Calif. area.
“Our personnel are doing well and reporting they are in good spirits,” Erfert said.
They are still performing structure protection duties as well as working on the fire lines. Currently there are 889 total personnel assigned to this fire.
At last report, the Monument Fire has burned over 135,714 acres and is 10 percent contained.
A Strike Team consists of several firefighting apparatus with personnel and a team leader drawn from various departments. A team will normally stay together through their deployment.
Due to the equipment and training of YFD personnel, they are usually assigned to structure protection duties in neighborhoods.
