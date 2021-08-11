City of Yuma firefighters are being deployed again to assist with fighting another wildfire in northern California, this time for the Monument Fire.
According to spokesperson Mike Erfert, late Monday night the Yuma Fire Department received a mutual aid request from California authorities regarding a Strike Team deployment to the fire, which has burned nearly 58,000 acres and is only three percent contained.
At approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday morning an engine and four YFD firefighters left Yuma to meet in Westmoreland, California with other members of a strike team from the Imperial Valley.
As soon as the strike team assembled they began their approximately 800 mile trip to the Monument Fire staging area.
InciWeb, the U.S. Forest Service’s Incident Information System, reports there are currently 666 total personnel, nine hand crews, 62 engines, five helicopters, 11 bulldozers, two water tenders and five masticators currently assigned to the fire.
A strike team, which normally stays together throughout the deployment, consists of several firefighting apparatus with personnel and a team leader drawn from various departments.
Due to the equipment and training of YFD personnel, they are usually assigned to structure protection duties in neighborhoods.
Although firefighters are prepared to be deployed for up to two weeks, Erfert said they may not be needed that long and could return sooner. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
YFD personnel returned just last week from a two- week strike team deployment to the “Dixie” and “Fly” fires, also in northern California.
