A lot of things can go wrong on the water, which is why firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department are brushing up on their watercraft operation and rescue safety skills this week.
The annual training began Monday morning in the Colorado River at the boat ramp at the West Wetlands Park, and every firefighter from all six stations will take part in a two-hour session.
It will be held again, once in the morning and once in the afternoon, on Wednesday and Thursday.
Firefighter Aaron Wonders said the YFD gets close to a dozen water rescue calls a year, which includes assisting other agencies, so it is important to stay prepared.
“We call this a high-risk, low-frequency type of training,” Wonders said. “We have put together a couple of different scenarios to go through, so when firefighters have to do something like this, which doesn’t happen every day, they are ready.”
In the first scenario, firefighters on jet skis practiced rescuing an unconscious swimmer by maneuvering alongside a mannequin, commonly referred to as “Rescue Randy,” and pulling it onto a flotation sled.
“The firefighters will then bring the patient to the nearest shoreline where fire engines and ambulances are waiting to treat them,” Wonders said.
The second scenario centered around a stranded or tired swimmer who could not make it back to shore. Firefighters also practiced both mock rescues using a Zodiac inflatable boat.
“We are helping fall patients, people who are short of breath, and responding to other medical emergencies everyday,” Wonders said. “Not every day are we getting into the river and operating these watercraft.”
Wonders added that no matter the emergency, the basic elements of the response must be the same — and that is the rescue must be fast, efficient and conducted in a manner that is safe for the rescuer and the patient.