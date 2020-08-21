City of Yuma firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire Thursday afternoon.
According to information provided by spokesperson Mike Erfert, just before 1:30 p.m. smoke was reported coming from a home in the 1600 block of South Athens Avenue.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a fire burning in the bedroom of a house located at 1648 S. Athens Avenue.
Erfert said firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and extinguish it.
The extent of the damage done to the home was not known at this time, and the entire 1600 block of the street was closed to through traffic while firefighters and emergency personnel were on the scene.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is still under investigation.
