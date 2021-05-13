Firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department battled several small brush fires along Interstate 8 Tuesday afternoon.
YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert said that multiple brush fires were reported at about 1 p.m. between Avenue 3E and 16th Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found at least 10 small brush fires burning along that area, just off the north side of the westbound lanes.
Additional units were called and firefighters began extinguishing each of the fires. All of the fires were contained and put out before they could do any damage to surrounding properties.
Erfert added that firefighters spent well over an hour in the area dealing with hotspots and monitoring for flare-ups.
Troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) conducted traffic on Interstate 8 while firefighters worked.
Although the cause of the fires is still under investigation Erfert said that due to the times they were discovered and their proximity to one another they all seem to be connected.
“We are not aware of any natural causes or any information that would point to them having been intentionally set,” Erfert said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the start of these fires is asked to contact YFD Fire Investigator Bill Jones at (928) 373-4850.
