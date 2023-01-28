Investigators with the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) are working to determine the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Friday morning.
YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert said the fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 600 block of Magnolia Avenue and when firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a home in that area.
It took firefighters approximately 40 minutes to bring the fire under control and they remained on scene for several hours afterward putting out hot spots and flare-ups.
“The fire was discovered in the bedroom,” Erfert said. “The home had four occupants, and all were able to safely evacuate.”
One of the occupants, however, went back into the house for a short time and did receive some smoke inhalation and burn injuries.
That person was treated at the scene and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.
“There were also two dogs at the residence, and one of those has not yet been accounted for,” Erfert said.
The home and its contents were severely damaged, with at least part of the roof collapsing.
Fire investigators were called to the scene and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
According to the YFD, fires grow very fast, spreading quickly and immediately produces dense choking smoke.
As such, it is important to have a fire escape plan and practice it, and once outside at a designated meeting place, never go back inside.