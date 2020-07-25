Yuma firefighters put out multiple palm tree fires

Shortly before midnight on Thursday, Yuma firefighters responded to a report of a palm tree on fire in the 100 block of Prison Hill Road.
However, according to Fire Marshall Kayla Holiman, when firefighters arrived on scene there was more than just a single tree on fire.
Holiman said firefighters actually found several palm trees burning and began extinguishing all of the fires.
None of the burning trees threatened any structures so there was no damage done to any property, except to the trees.
"Firefighters did a great job extinguishing all of the fires," Holiman said.
There was also no reports of any injuries.