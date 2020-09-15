The four Yuma Fire Department firefighters who deployed to help with the “El Dorado” Fire near Yucaipa, Calif., have been reassigned.
According to YFD spokesman Mike Erfert, they were notified on Sunday morning that they were needed elsewhere, and have been redeployed to assist with the “Creek Fire” in Fresno, Calif.
They left the Yucaipa area the same afternoon for a six-hour drive to Fresno.
“Our personnel are reported to be doing well and are in good spirits,” Erfert said.
Since their initial deployment Sept. 5, the Yuma firefighters have been working structure protection assignments in various areas and neighborhoods in the vicinity of Yucaipa.
They responded to any reports received of brush fires in the area that may be threatening those neighborhoods.
At last report the “Creek Fire” had burned over 200,000 acres, destroyed more than 360 structures, and is only 8% contained.
The Yuma firefighters and the rest of the strike team from the Imperial valley will be joining the over 2,300 firefighters currently working on this fire.
The YFD is asking the community to please keep its firefighters and the residents of the affected area in their thoughts and prayers.
More information about this fire is available at https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/9/4/creek-fire/
