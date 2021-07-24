After two 24-hour days in a row, the Yuma firefighters who deployed as part of the Imperial Valley Strike Team to help fight the “Dixie Fire” in northern California were finally able to get some rest on Thursday.
All were well and reportedly in good spirits, according to the Yuma Fire Department.
On Friday, however, they were reassigned to help fight the “Fly Fire,” in the Quincy area, which was about a 2-1/2 drive from their previous base camp in Chico.
The “Fly Fire,” ignited around 5 p.m. on Thursday as a result of the “Dixie Fire, prompting evacuations in both Butte and Plumas counties, according to Cal Fire.
An earlier estimate late Thursday put the “Fly Fire” at 75 acres, but as of Friday morning it had ballooned to “well over” 1,650 acres.
There are currently 28 agencies assigned to the “Fly Fire,” including the YFD.
Meanwhile, the nearby “Dixie Fire” has grown to 142,940 acres (223 square miles). The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.
As with their previous assignment, the Yuma firefighters have been assigned to structure protection duties for the “Fly Fire.”
Shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday the YFD received a mutual aid request from California authorities regarding a strike team deployment to help fight the “Dixie Fire,” which is one of the many wildfires burning in northern California.
At approximately 10:15 a.m. an engine and four firefighters left Yuma to meet other members of an Imperial Valley Strike Team in Westmoreland, California.
Once assembled they traveled together to the “Dixie Fire” staging area.
The last time YFD personnel were deployed with a strike team or task force was in October of 2020 to the “Silverado Fire” in Orange County, CA.
