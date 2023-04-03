Yuma firefighters carried a man out of a smoke-filled mobile home Friday night. He was then quickly transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for life threatening injuries and flown to a Phoenix area burn center.
According to Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin, at approximately 9:20 p.m. the Yuma Fire Department received a report of smoke coming from a trailer in the 1200 block of W. 3rd Street.
Arriving firefighters found a mobile home in the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park with smoke coming from the front door.
“The front door was forced open, and firefighters were met with heavy smoke, but no active flames,” Franklin said.
Once inside the mobile home firefighters found a single male occupant who was conscious and calling out for help.
Paramedics treated the man, whose age is unknown, for heat and smoke injuries after he was brought out of the mobile home.
The fire was found to have originated in a cooking pot, which had been placed on an open stove door.
“The mobile home where the fire occurred sustained moderate smoke damage, and was not habitable,” Franklin said.
Unattended cooking does not appear to have been a factor as there were various non-food items burned inside the pot, such as trash, woof and other debris.
No other injuries were reported.