Mobile home

 YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT photo

Yuma firefighters carried a man out of a smoke-filled mobile home Friday night. He was then quickly transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for life threatening injuries and flown to a Phoenix area burn center.

According to Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin, at approximately 9:20 p.m. the Yuma Fire Department received a report of smoke coming from a trailer in the 1200 block of W. 3rd Street.

