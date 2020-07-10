City of Yuma firefighters spent several hours Thursday afternoon at Arizona Western College after responding to an alarm signaling a chemical leak in the chiller plant on campus.
It happened just after 12:15 p.m., according to information provided by agency spokesperson Mike Erfert, with firefighters making sure the building was unoccupied and isolated upon their arrival.
“All AWC facilities personnel had reacted to the alarm and had not entered the building,” Erfert wrote in a press release.
External readings were taken that showed a high level of refrigerant gas in the building, prompting firefighters to take multiple steps over the next several hours to ensure safety.
Firefighters, wearing their protective gear and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) also entered the building to take additional samples.
They later re-entered to evaluate the chiller plant machinery while in remote communications with AWC facilities personnel.
The process was then begun to clear the building, dropping refrigerant gas reading to nearly undetectable levels.
Firefighters were able to turn the building back over to AWC personnel just before 5 p.m. and clear the scene.
The leak was believed to be small, but allowed the refrigerant levels to build up.
A chiller plant is a centralized system that cools the air for a building or for a number of buildings and provides the air-conditioning portion of HVAC systems.
The initial cause of the leak is still under investigation.