A shed was destroyed and a home damaged by a fire in Yuma Tuesday evening.
According to information provided by Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, just after 9:40 p.m. a possible house fire was reported in the 2200 block of West 16th Place.
Arriving firefighters found a large shed and three trees fully on fire in the backyard of a residence.
The fire was also beginning to spread to the home.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but the shed was considered a total loss.
The exterior wall of the home that was closest to the shed sustained some damage as well.
There were no injuries, but the home is not able to be occupied until some repairs can be made.
Fire investigators were on scene Wednesday morning and were able to determine that the fire started in the shed, but were unable to pinpoint the cause.
The fire was not considered to be intentional.