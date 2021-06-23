Yuma firefighters responded to the Pepperwood Apartment Complex on Monday for a reported fire inside one of the studios.
Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert said when firefighters arrived on scene at the complex, which is located in the 1800 block of South 3rd Avenue, they found smoke coming from inside one of the studio apartments.
Firefighters had the fire out within minutes. Erfert said the resident stated that when he woke up, his inflatable mattress was on fire.
“Firefighters did a great job containing and quickly extinguishing the fire,” Erfert said.
Damage was contained to the bedroom where the fire started.
Three other studio apartments were not damaged and were reoccupied once the power was restored.
There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The occupant of the apartment where the fire began was not able to immediately return to his rooms.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.