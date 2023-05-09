rv fire

An RV parked in the backyard of a residence in the 900 block of South 7th Avenue was destroyed in a fire Saturday.

 Photo courtesy of YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT

The cause of a fire that completely destroyed an RV on Saturday is still currently under investigation.

According to Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin of the Yuma Fire Department, the fire was reported just after 2 p.m. on Saturday at a residence in the 900 block of South 7th Avenue.

