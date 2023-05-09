The cause of a fire that completely destroyed an RV on Saturday is still currently under investigation.
According to Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin of the Yuma Fire Department, the fire was reported just after 2 p.m. on Saturday at a residence in the 900 block of South 7th Avenue.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the RV fully engulfed in flames and a pillar of black smoke rising into the sky.
“The RV was parked in the backyard of a residence,” Franklin said. “It was in storage.”
The fire was put out quickly and without incident.
“Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the home and other nearby structures,” Franklin said.
There were no injuries, and the RV was deemed a total loss.