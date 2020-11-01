After being deployed for four days, the Yuma firefighters sent to help fight wildfires burning in the Orange and San Bernardino County areas of California have returned home.
According to information provided by Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, the firefighters were notified early the Friday morning of Oct. 30 that they were being demobilized.
They began the trip back to Yuma later that same day, arriving back to the city at about 10:30 p.m.
Yuma’s firefighters, working as a part of an Imperial Valley Task Force, first left for assignment to the “Silverado Fire” in the area of Orange County, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
After arriving at base camp, they were re-assigned to the “Blue Ridge Fire” and worked 24-hour shifts protecting homes and dealing with spot fires in their assigned areas.
The “Blue Ridge Fire” broke out Monday after California experienced an intense Santa Ana windstorm. The blaze, fanned by high winds, covered ground quickly, causing nearly 8,500 evacuations.
Although 68% contained on Saturday, Cal Fire reports that full containment isn’t expected until Nov. 10. The fire has reportedly scorched 14,465 acres, destroyed one structure and damaged 10 others.
The firefighters who returned – Fire Capt. Alvin Luedtke, Fire Engineer Francisco Leon, and firefighters Gavin Goble, and William “Rocky” Laguna – will resume their regular duty assignments.
YFD said the department is glad to have the firefighters back and congratulates them on a job well done.
