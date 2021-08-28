After a two-week deployment, the four Yuma firefighters sent to assist with wildfires burning in northern California have returned home.
According to information provided by Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, the Imperial Valley Strike Team, which they were a part of, was demobilized on Wednesday afternoon.
They began their more than 800-mile trip back to Yuma later that same day and got as far as Bakersfield, CA before stopping for the night.
The firefighters resumed their trip early Thursday morning and arrived safely back in Yuma at approximately 2 p.m.
Late on Monday, August 9, 2021, the Yuma Fire Department received a mutual aid request from California authorities regarding a Strike Team deployment to the “Monument Fire” burning in northern California.
Early the following morning an Engine and four YFD personnel left Yuma to meet in Westmoreland, CA with the other members of the Imperial Valley Strike Team.
As soon as the Team assembled, they began their very long trip to the Monument Fire staging area.
The returning firefighters are Fire Captain Dennis Gasrow, fire engineer John Anderson, firefighter Eric Mendivil, and firefighter Jared White.
“We are glad to have them back and congratulate them and the rest of the Imperial Valley Strike Team on a job well done!,” Erfert wrote.
They all will be resuming their regular duty assignments.