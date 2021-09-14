After a two-week deployment, the four Yuma firefighters sent with the Imperial Valley Strike Team to assist with the Caldor Fire are returning home.
According to information provided by Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, the team was in the process of being demobilized Monday afternoon.
The firefighters, who have been in the area of South Lake Tahoe performing structure protection and working on spot fires, are expected to start the long trip home on Tuesday.
With over 600 miles ahead of them, the firefighters aren’t expected to arrive in Yuma until some time that afternoon.
On Sunday, Aug. 29, YFD received a mutual aid request from California authorities regarding a task force deployment to the Eldorado Forest in northern California near the Nevada border.
Preparations began immediately and at 3 a.m. Monday an engine and four YFD firefighters left Yuma to meet in Westmoreland, Calif., with the other members of the Imperial Valley Task Force.
As soon as they assembled, they began their trip to the Caldor Fire staging area.
As of Monday the Caldor Fire had burned approximately 219,267 acres and is 67 percent contained. The fire began at approximately 7 p.m. on Aug. 14th and its cause is still currently unknown.
There are currently 3,771 personnel assigned to the Caldor Fire. It isn’t expected to be contained until Sept. 27th at approximately 6 p.m.
Erfert previously reported that the firefighters, in addition to their structure protection duties, were also removing overgrown and dried out vegetation that could become fire hazards from neighborhoods in the vicinity.
He said that other than dealing with cold nights and having a slight encounter with a bear, the firefighters remained healthy and in good spirits throughout the deployment.
He didn’t have any additional details regarding the bear contact.
An additional update will be provided when the firefighters are back in Yuma.
Firefighters from YFD also recently returned from a two-week deployment to the Monument Fire, which is also in northern California.
This is the third deployment of YFD personnel to northern California wildfires since mid-July.
