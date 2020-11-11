Yuma firefighters will be wearing a slightly different uniform shirt for the remainder of the week in honor of military veterans.
According to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, beginning on Veterans Day, Wednesday Nov. 11 and continuing through Friday, firefighters will be wearing a shirt with a desert camouflage pattern and yellow writing urging residents to “Support Our Troops.”
Erfert explained that the City of Yuma has a long and proud military history, and that many of the department’s personnel have prior military service.
He added that the change in uniform shirt is not permanent, but a way of thanking those who have served in the armed forces of the United States.
Yuma firefighters will resume wearing their traditional blue duty shirts on Monday, Nov. 16.