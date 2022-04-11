SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A Yuma firm has won a contract for more than $2.6 million to expand the garage to be used by the city’s public works department to service the city’s vehicle fleet.
The San Luis City Council voted to award the contract to Merrill Development of Yuma, the low bidder for the project.
Merrill is slated to begin work in the new fiscal year that starts in July on the project that had been postponed the two previous years.
In what will be an expansion of a previously built garage in the area of the City Hall complex on Union Street, the firm will construct a metallic building and connecting offices. The site will also be paved and surrounded by a perimeter wall.
The garage will replace one used by the city for many years at William Brooks Avenue and C Street.
The original cost estimate of the project was $1.5 million several years ago, but, according to city officials, climbed due to inflation and supply chain delays.
Eulogio Vera, the city’s public works director, said Merrill Development is slated to complete the project over 15 months. He said funds previously allocated to other city public works projects will be earmarked to help cover the cost of the expansion.
Once completed, the garage will serve not only vehicles used by various city departments but also heavy equipment.