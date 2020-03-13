Airlines are being hit hard due to fears over the new coronavirus called COVID-19, and the local carrier is no exception.
American Airlines will reduce daily flights out of the Yuma International Airport from six to four beginning April 8 through May 5.
The following flights will continue: 5 p.m. to Dallas/Fort Worth and 11:30 a.m., 4:50 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. to Phoenix.
Two morning flights, which are usually full, have been canceled for now.
The carrier is seeing a reduction in flights due to canceled conferences and meetings and because some people are afraid to spend time in a confined space with others.
After the reduced flight schedule, Yuma will experience a flight reduction of 30%. Other airports in the U.S. are seeing a 20% reduction in flights.
“We’ll have been hit the hardest,” Airport Director Gladys Brown said.
Currently, flight capacities in Yuma remain about the same, with 73% of seats filled on planes flying out and 85% of seats filled on flights coming in.
“We’re still seeing people fly, and they’re doing fine,” Brown said.
WHO CAN FLY?
The big question, according to Brown, is: Who can fly? “Anyone can fly, but if you are sick or you have symptoms, try to understand when you should stay home and when you can fly,” Brown said.
It’s cold and flu season so some people might be coughing and sniffling, but it doesn’t mean they have the coronavirus. Brown noted that most people can tell the difference between being sick or having allergies.
“If you’re not feeling well and you have symptoms of the flu, especially with the fever, that’s something you and your healthcare provider can determine, whether or not you should go on that trip or make that meeting,” Brown said.
Passengers can also expect airline and TSA personnel to ask how they’re feeling. Working with passengers, they will determine whether they should wait to fly or if they should call an EMT to help them make a decision.
Brown noted that the local fire department responds quickly and it doesn’t cost anything for passengers to be checked out. A passenger would only be billed if transported to the hospital.
If a customer needs to delay a flight, the air carrier will waive rebooking fees. “Talk to the individual carriers about that,” Brown said.
The carriers are expecting flights to be rebooked as conferences and meetings are canceled and rescheduled. While the airport is seeing a reduction in flights now, it expects an increase later when the rebooked flights are taken.
CLEANING RAMPED UP
In addition, crews have ramped up cleaning and sanitizing of the airport, increasing the frequency, especially before and after flights with a special focus on touch surfaces.
“We’re doubling it,” Brown said. “It’s important that everyone knows the airport is taking the proper measures to increase our cleaning frequencies here at the airport and most definitely encourage people flying.”
Typically crews clean three to six times a day; they’re now cleaning and sanitizing eight to 12 times a day.
Brown said the airport wants to protect customers and passengers without overworking the team and without sacrificing safety and customer service.
She also pointed out that airport team members also use the same services and facilities. “We still fly, I still fly,” she said.
They also use the same areas that customers and passengers use, including the restrooms, restaurant, elevator, staircase and seats.
Brown encourages locals to continue supporting the companies who do business there. They still need to make enough money to pay their employees and expenses to keep their doors open.
“The restaurant here, they have great food and safety measures in place. The carrier is doing a lot more cleaning and scrubbing. The car rental is making sure everything is cleaned and scrubbed. We wish people would appreciate and do business with them,” Brown said.
“We encourage people to do what they feel most comfortable with, and we’re here to answer their questions, and if you can fly, and you choose to fly, we hope that you still fly locally,” she added.