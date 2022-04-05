After months of preparation, the 2022 Yuma General Plan is up for adoption by the City Council on Wednesday. The document, a guide for future development, is updated every 10 years, with voters approving the final update.
Yuma opted to go with a more-involved technical update, which requires a major amendment process and includes changes to the text to reflect the council’s vision and strategy and changes to the land use map.
Because this is a major amendment to the general plan, state law requires an affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of the council members.
However, the meeting will first kick off with a building code update by Randy Crist, director of building safety.
The agenda includes 10 resolutions, including one which would authorize Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton to accept the city’s $23 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds and approve the city’s project list of intended uses. The proposed list contains the East Mesa Community Park, Fire Station No. 7, Kennedy Regional Skate Park and public safety hazard pay bonuses.
Other resolutions include the following:
• An agreement deferring city development fees and water and sewer capacity charges for Cielo Verde Unit 2B, Unit 3 Phase 2, Unit 4 Phase 1 and Unit 6 Phase 1 subdivisions.
• An agreement with Phoenix allowing the Yuma Police Department to remain an active member of the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
• Declaring as public record the 2018 International Plumbing, Mechanical and Fuel Gas Codes and the National Fire Protection Association 70 National Electrical Code 2020 Edition. This action does not approve any code changes, which will occur at a later council meeting date.
Two ordinances are up for adoption, both of which would declare the vacant city-owned properties at the southwest corner of 24th Street and 33rd Drive and 650 and 696 S. Madison Ave. as surplus and authorize their sale.
Four ordinances will be introduced:
• An amendment to the city code to allow the Yuma Municipal Court to assess a $10 court technology fee to offset the technology cost associated with each case.
• The rezoning of 4.1 acres from agriculture to general commercial with an aesthetic overlay for the property located on 12th Street between South Castle Dome Avenue and South Pacific Avenue.
• The rezoning of 0.79 acres from general commercial to medium density residential while maintaining the infill overlay for the property located at 271 S. Avenue A.
• The acquisition of rights-of-way necessary for the widening of 28th Street between 45th Avenue and 33rd Drive.
In addition, a public hearing will be held on the annexation of property located at the northeast corner of Interstate 8 and Avenue 3E.
The consent agenda contains the following items:
• The purchase, delivery and installation of sod at Yuma Valley Area Park to West Coast Turf of Palm Desert, California, in the amount of $410,826.
• Award a one-year contract for auctioneer services, with the option to renew four additional one-year periods, to A Smart Auction of Yuma. Auctioneers are paid a percentage of the sales. A Smart Auction will receive a commission of 9.9%.
• The purchase of an in-car video recording system to Axon Enterprise of Scottsdale for a total expenditure of $355,717 during a four-year period.
• Acceptance of a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice of $80,000 towards the purchase of 40 body-worn cameras and accessories to Axon Enterprise of Scottsdale, for a total expenditure of $169,235.
• An agreement with the Arizona Department of Homeland Security for reimbursement of funds spent on overtime, mileage and equipment for border security activities in support of Operation Stonegarden in collaboration with the U.S. Border Patrol from March 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.
Under these agreements, the Yuma Police Department woud be reimbursed up to $998,859 for overtime and employee-related expenses, $38,982 for mileage expenses and $176,150 for the purchase of off-road vehicle recovery board sets, vehicle gear boxes, 4x4 truck police packages and portable license plate recognition systems.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agendas and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The regular meeting on Wednesday can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meetings can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.