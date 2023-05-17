In a bid to expand its headquarters in downtown Yuma, Gowan Co. plans to renovate the former JC Penney, 354 S. Main St., and Lee Hotel, 390 S. Main St. The project will cost more than $7.4 million.
The company hopes to grow its international business operations, “while preserving the historic context and visual landscape of the existing structures located on Main Street,” according to a city staff report.
Gowan Co. is a global, family owned agricultural solutions company headquartered at 370 S. Main St. The company owns and operates more than 45 business entities in 19 countries with sales in over 70 countries and employs more than 1,500 individuals worldwide.
The Yuma City Council approved a Economic and Historic Downtown Redevelopment Agreement of $60,000 with Gowan in connection with the proposed expansion. The agreement provides Gowan a rebate up to $40,000 in construction sales tax expenses and an economic development grant of $20,000 in recognition of the project’s high wages, which are nearly 200% of Yuma County’s median wage according to the Arizona Commerce Authority.
Officials pointed to the benefits that the project will bring to the city, including increased tax revenues and the retaining and creating of new jobs as well as encouraging the redevelopment and reuse of historic buildings in the city’s downtown redevelopment area.
A staff report indicated that this expansion project will increase Gowan’s employment in downtown Yuma to 53 positions with an average annual wage in excess of $77,000 at project completion. The expansion is anticipated to generate new payroll totaling more than $4 million.
According to an economic impact report prepared by the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., Gowan’s downtown redevelopment effort will result in additional city, county, and school district direct tax revenues estimated at $282,389 for 2023 through 2025.
Over a three-year period, the city will directly derive an estimated $90,000 in revenues from the project.
The GYEDC report estimates that this project will have an overall economic impact of about $42.3 million within the Yuma area, consisting of, but not limited to, renovation costs, the employment of new employees, and the additional direct and indirect commercial activity resulting from the project.
City staff recommended that Yuma provide Gowan with targeted economic development assistance in view of the benefits to the city.
In other action, the council adopted a resolution supporting the submission of an Arizona State Park Land and Water Conservation Fund grant application for $2.15 million to fund the revitalization of Carver Park, 385 S. 13th Ave.
The total project is expected to cost $4.3 million, with a match amount of $2.2 million from the city.
If the grant is awarded, the city will use the funds to build new pickleball courts, install outdoor fitness equipment, add soccer field lighting and construct a skate zone, pool and splash pad refurbishment, ballfield restroom facility and replace the scoreboard, ramada and playground equipment.
One of the requirements for the grant application is an adopted resolution of support by the council.
This grant will also ensure full access in compliance with the Americans with Disability Act for all amenities and structures in the community park.
The grant is through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Grant Program of the National Park Service Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Grant funds are used to reimburse eligible project expenditures up to 50% of the total cost. Grants can be matched with cash, with donated labor and materials, or with land. The proposed grant will be matched with existing city funds allocated for the project.
If the grant is successful, this project will come back to the council for consideration of the award.