In a bid to expand its headquarters in downtown Yuma, Gowan Co. plans to renovate the former JC Penney, 354 S. Main St., and Lee Hotel, 390 S. Main St. The project will cost more than $7.4 million.

The company hopes to grow its international business operations, “while preserving the historic context and visual landscape of the existing structures located on Main Street,” according to a city staff report.

