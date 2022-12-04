Yuma city government continues to grapple with concerns related to supply chains, inflation and the availability of materials and labor.
In a financial update of the first quarter of fiscal year 2022/23, the financial director recommended “staying flexible and adaptable” with contingency plans and actions to help the city navigate these concerns.
Nevertheless, the city continues to do well when it comes to collecting revenues.
The reason? “Spending is still occurring. A big portion is inflationary as well, because it doesn’t matter how it’s consumed. If it’s consumed, the taxes are applied to it,” Financial Director Douglas Allen said.
He noted that collections from July through September totaled $38.6 million, which is 22% of the total annual budget.
“It’s right on track,” he said.
It’s also 10% when compared with the previous year. The city had anticipated the increase and budgeted for it.
The reason for keeping an eye on revenue collection quarter to quarter is “to see if we’re expanding our base or if we have higher consumer consumption, things like that, and see if we are a downtick as well,” Allen explained.
This information is useful in detecting slowing revenue growth. If the budget goal is not being met, it could signal adverse impacts to the city’s financial condition.
An analysis of the general fund revenue growth also “looks pretty good” with a 16% growth over the previous quarter, Allen said.
The first quarter shows $2 million over the revenue goal, with $1 million coming in from state income tax and another $1 million from the state sales tax.
Consequently, Allen recommended that the city move forward with approved initiatives and priorities, such as implementing the public safety step pay plan, which will cost an additional $2 million a year.
City spending in the first quarter is also on track, with all departments operating funds meeting their revenue benchmark goals and spending less than 25% of the approved budget.
“I tell you that these post COVID years, we’re gonna just see weird trends, the supply chains, wait on vehicles. It’s very tough to compare that year over year, but it’s good to see how we’re doing according to budget,” Allen said.
“The spending is not of a concern at this time in any departments in any area, partly because we can’t get a hold of vehicles as we need them, as you’ve heard,” he added.
With the city’s current financial condition, Allen noted that there is no immediate indication in revenue or spending trends to warrant mitigation action.
“We’re still worried about supply chains, or being patient with supply chains. As we do the audit right now, we are making sure we reserve balances so anything that has been ordered is set aside and will not be spent until that item comes in,” he explained.
“We’re just trying to stay as flexible and adaptable as possible. And we’re monitoring revenues and we’ll notify you if we do see a trend that would be adverse to the financial condition of the city.”
In other action, the council held two public hearings, the first on a proposed annexation of property located at the northeast corner of 28th Street and Avenue B. The approval of this annexation would provide access to city resources and services.
The annexation area is 4.1 acres and consists of three parcels, a portion of a fourth property and the adjacent Avenue B right-of-way. The properties are owned respectively by MAHA LLC, Steve and Luella Kaznak and Somerton Farming Company.
MAHA and Somerton Farming Company requested annexation to obtain city utilities, police and fire services for future development. The portion of the fourth parcel is owned by Yuma County and is a narrow frontage along Avenue B.
According to Erika Peterson, the city’s associate planner, the intent is to develop medical offices on the parcel to the south. An existing tire shop will remain as a legal non-comforming use. The other parcel will be developed into a storage facility.
This hearing did not draw any public speakers.
The city anticipates that the annexation ordinance will be introduced on Dec. 21, with adoption on Jan. 4.
The second hearing centered on a resolution to change the land use designation in the general plan from commercial to high density residential for properties located at 6580 and 6620 E. 32nd St. The applicant is E.M. Capital Inc.
Staff noted that this general plan amendment will provide additional housing opportunities
After the hearing, which also did not draw any public speakers, the council unanimously adopted the resolution.