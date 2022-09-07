Get ready for excessive heat and heavy rain this week, Yuma. The National Weather Service has reported an excessive heat warning that ends today at 8 p.m. and chances for showers and thunderstorms beginning Friday.
Marvin Percha, an NWS meteorologist from the Phoenix office, stated Yuma will see a high 108 F today. This is initially impacted by a surge of very humid air, which will also cause the region’s dew point to go up to 70 F.
Yuma’s weather will take a turn by the end of the week, however, due to Hurricane Kay.
“Kay is going to impact the area starting Friday as it pushes moisture up,” Percha said. “The hurricane itself is going to dissipate off the Baja Southern California coast. The moisture from it is going to be pushed into the region, and so we’re looking for chances for showers and thunderstorms beginning Friday, Friday night and peaking on Saturday with temperatures falling into the high 90s.”
He explained that Yuma’s excessive heat this week has been caused by very strong, high pressure. Moisture and clouds coming from Kay will help break that high pressure down and lower the temperature but also bring potentially stormy weather that may continue into Sunday.
“The moisture actually lingers through Sunday with still chances for showers through Sunday and then drying out after that,” Percha said. “You’re going to creep up towards 100 on Monday, but we’re not expecting that kind of heat to return.”
Yumans hoping to see cooler weather may be disappointed since Percha stated the chances for excessive heat events begin to drop off in mid-September but don’t really disappear until the end of the month.
Until cooler weather arrives, he reminds Yumans to take precautions with excessive heat, such as the kind on tap for today.
“Make sure you try to go out during the cooler parts of the day,” he said. “If you have to, take breaks in air conditioning, make sure you stay well hydrated. If you’re really gonna be out a long time – a couple hours or doing vigorous exercise, make sure you have some sort of electrolyte replacement as well.
“And then yeah, with the storms: thunder roars, go indoors. There’ll be potential for blowing dust, strong winds and heavy rain.”
