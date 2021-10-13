A helicopter crew from the Yuma Branch of the Air and Marine Operations (AMO) assisted Border Patrol agents from the Ajo Station in rescuing an injured migrant from the desert last week.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a EC120 helicopter crew was conducting an aerial patrol in the Mesquite Mountain region last Tuesday when the pilot spotted a migrant who appeared to be in distress.
As a result, the helicopter landed to assess the situation.
The migrant told the crew that he had been traveling with a group, but was left behind because he could not keep up because of a foot injury.
Due to the rugged terrain, the agents requested assistance to transport the injured migrant from the mountaintop.
A Yuma-based AS350 crew with an Air and Marine Emergency Medical Service (AMEMS)-qualified agent on board responded and delivered the man to the road, where he was then transferred into the custody of Ajo Station Border Patrol agents.
“Because of the intense heat and potential for dehydration, the challenging terrain, and the injuries the man sustained, the stranded man would not have survived without the rescue efforts of the Yuma Air Branch and our Tucson Sector Border Patrol partners,” Supervisory Air and Marine agent Isidro Linares said.
In fiscal year 2020, AMO enforcement actions resulted in the seizure or disruption of more than 194,00 pounds of cocaine, over 278,000 pounds of marijuana, nearly 16,000 pounds of methamphetamine, and almost 1,000 weapons.
In addition, AMO seized $51.5 million in unreported currency, and made 1,066 arrests, as well apprehending 48,000 migrants.