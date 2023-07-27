As Yuma does every year, the city will help low-income households with delinquent utility bills or the required deposit to establish water service during times of financial hardship.
This year the city allocated $100,000 in funding to provide utility assistance to qualified customers. Last year the annual allocation was $75,000.
Under the program, customers may receive a payment toward their deposit for new water service or delinquent utility bills. The program is intended to prevent a customer from being disconnected from water services for non-payment during a financial hardship and provide education so financial assistance is not needed in the future.
The council approved a new agreement for fiscal year 2024 with the Western Arizona Council of Governments to allow the agency to determine the eligibility of persons seeking assistance on behalf of the city. Yuma has been contracting with WACOG for this service since 2016. WACOG is a governmental nonprofit serving income-challenged households and vulnerable populations in Yuma, La Paz and Mohave counties.
When customers seek help, WACOG will conduct an application review process to verify income eligibility and hardship qualifications and submit approved vouchers and subsequent payments to the city.
If WACOG determines a person is eligible for assistance, WACOG will issue a payment voucher for up to $250.
Customers who do not meet the eligibility criteria must pay the required deposit amount for their services to remain active. In the event of a delinquent payment, the customer must pay the delinquent amount due to avoid service disconnection, staff reported.
A customer’s water account will remain connected pending the referral outcome.
Under the agreement, WACOG may only provide a customer with payment assistance once every 12 months The agency must also provide educational information regarding conservation and leak detection, information regarding budget management and other agency referrals that could provide additional assistance or job placement services.
The funds for this program come from the delinquency fee water fund approved by the council in 2015. WACOG must apply at least 80% of the funds toward issuing vouchers to qualified customers and may apply up to 20% of the funds for program delivery services and administration.
The agency provides the city with scheduled monthly and semi-annual reports and processes payments for the vouchers once a month. When the $100,000 has been fully distributed, the program will end for the fiscal year.