Every year, Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports of Arizona (PBISAz) recognizes schools for successfully implementing positive behavior interventions. And for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, Yuma High School has been named one of the state’s PBISAz amAZing winners for 2021.
PBISAz describes itself online as a framework for enhancing the adoption and implementation of evidence-based interventions to boost outcomes in academics and behavior for all students. The framework itself stems from the work of researchers and an effort to create a national center for PBIS.
With this in mind, the organization encourages school-wide systems of positive behavioral interventions and supports. They emphasize four elements in particular–data, practices, systems and outcomes–for the purpose of supporting decision making, social competence and academic achievement, student behavior and staff behavior.
To win an amAZing Award, PBISAz looks for successful implementation and outcomes that show the school is driven by providing a positive and safe learning environment for its students and community.
“This award recognizes the dedication of school staff and our community to uphold our school expectations every day: C.R.I.M.S (Compassion, Respect, Integrity, Maturity and Safety),” said YHS Principal Mike Fritz in a press release from the Yuma Union High School District. “Together we are building a school culture that is more positive, proactive and supportive for all our students so that they can be successful citizens and leaders of our nation.
“Our PBISAz amAZing award will proudly be displayed in our school office and on our website. Yuma High School is committed to challenge, support and prepare every student to be college and career-ready.”
Per the release from YUHSD, award winners represented 22 school districts across the state of Arizona, but Yuma High was the only high school among them. The school expects to receive their award poster following the Phoenix Metro PBIS meeting on Feb. 25, 2022.
To learn more about PBISAz, visit https://pbisaz.org/.
