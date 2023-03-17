The Yuma High School choir program is putting on its spring concert today at 6:30 p.m. in the Snider Auditorium.
Titled “Spring Dances,” the choir concert is directed by Yuma High choir teacher Stephanie Fazz and will celebrate the upcoming vernal season. The music will take audience members on a global tour, from Israel and Serbia to Spain and Ireland and beyond.
“Our students have been working hard to prepare and perform these multicultural pieces that celebrate all things spring, including nature and love,” Fazz said. “I’m proud of the work my students have put into this program and I’m excited to share it with their families and community.”
The Yuma High choir program typically has three to four concerts each year with their final show of the year taking place in May. Admission to “Spring Dances” is free so community members are welcome to attend.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.