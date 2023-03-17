The Yuma High School choir program is putting on its spring concert today at 6:30 p.m. in the Snider Auditorium.

Titled “Spring Dances,” the choir concert is directed by Yuma High choir teacher Stephanie Fazz and will celebrate the upcoming vernal season. The music will take audience members on a global tour, from Israel and Serbia to Spain and Ireland and beyond.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

