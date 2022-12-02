Yuma High School Criminals will be singing their hearts out today and Yumans are invited to enjoy their sounds of the season.
Today at 6 p.m. in the Snider Auditorium, Yuma High’s choir program will perform its winter showcase entitled “Songs of Winter.”
The evening’s songs were selected by students and the show is directed by YHS choir teacher Stephanie Fazz.
“Join the Yuma High School Choir for a performance of winter-themed songs,” Fazz said. “With selections like ‘Snow’ from White Christmas and ‘White Winter Hymnal’ by Fleet Foxes, this concert will showcase a wide range of student talent and musicianship!”
The showcase is one of two mainstage shows for the YHS choir program this year and admission to the concert is free. For questions or additional information, individuals can reach Fazz at sfazz@yumaunion.org.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.