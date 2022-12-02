Yuma High School Criminals will be singing their hearts out today and Yumans are invited to enjoy their sounds of the season.

Today at 6 p.m. in the Snider Auditorium, Yuma High’s choir program will perform its winter showcase entitled “Songs of Winter.”

