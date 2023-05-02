The Yuma High School choir program is putting on its spring concert this Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Snider Auditorium. Titled “Summer of Love,” the free-admission concert might just be the thing to get Yumans ready to enjoy the summer season.
While the concert is directed by YHS choir teacher Stephanie Fazz, it’s a student-choice performance.
“The students in the YHS choir are taking the reins with planning, choreographing and rehearsing this show,” Fazz said. “Come enjoy popular music and songs from your favorite movies.”
The concert will feature student solos, small ensembles and show choir pieces choreographed by students. It’s the final show of the year out of typically three to four and for some students, it’ll be their very last before graduation.
“This is my last choir concert at Yuma High School and it will be one for the books!” said Priscilla Martinez, a senior at Yuma High.
To cheer on the students and enjoy an evening of music, simply show up to the auditorium on the Yuma High campus, located at 400 S. 6th Ave.
