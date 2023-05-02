The Yuma High School choir program is putting on its spring concert this Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Snider Auditorium. Titled “Summer of Love,” the free-admission concert might just be the thing to get Yumans ready to enjoy the summer season.

While the concert is directed by YHS choir teacher Stephanie Fazz, it’s a student-choice performance.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

