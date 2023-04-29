The mascot roaming the sidelines of Yuma High School games and other school events has been affectionately known as the Crim for a long time. But now, the Criminal is getting a new nickname. Yuma, meet “Curt the Crim.”
According to the Yuma Union High School District, the name was announced at the school’s annual spring pep rally on Friday and will start to be used in the 2023-2024 academic year. His name comes from longtime teacher and coach, Curt Weber.
Weber has been a part of the district for 47 years. While he also worked at Kofa High School, he spent 33 of those 47 years at Yuma High. In that time, he has taught government, history and economics and coached for baseball, football, track and basketball.
“It’s just good to reflect back,” Weber said. “It’s been a good ride and I’ve always tried to be involved. The Criminal tradition in this town is unbelievable…it’s just a pleasure to be part of it.”
The mascot’s name change was voted on unanimously by the YHS Student Council. When they learned of Weber’s coming retirement, they wanted to honor him in a way that would make his Yuma High legacy last.
“Mr. Weber is the man, the myth, the legend,” Student Council Advisor Betsy Jacobson said. “It was only fitting for that mascot to be ‘Curt the Crim.’”
During the pep rally held Friday, Weber was joined by friends and family at center court of Yuma High’s Palace Gym when he was met with the big surprise.
And the recognition doesn’t end there. Since Weber will be retiring from his teaching career this spring, he’ll be honored again in the coming weeks at YUHSD’s annual retirement and recognition ceremony for staff.
