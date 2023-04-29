Curt Weber

Yuma High teacher and coach Curt Weber proudly stands beside the Criminal mascot, who will now be known as “Curt the Crim” in honor of Weber’s nearly 50-year career at YUHSD.

The mascot roaming the sidelines of Yuma High School games and other school events has been affectionately known as the Crim for a long time. But now, the Criminal is getting a new nickname. Yuma, meet “Curt the Crim.”

According to the Yuma Union High School District, the name was announced at the school’s annual spring pep rally on Friday and will start to be used in the 2023-2024 academic year. His name comes from longtime teacher and coach, Curt Weber.

