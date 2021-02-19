Yuma High School’s student council was recently awarded on the platinum level by the Arizona Association of Student Councils (AASC) for its charity and community service contributions this school year.
The highest honor attainable in the association’s award program, the platinum award required Yuma High School to organize charitable fundraisers or service projects exceeding $3,000 and over 300 hours of service time. Some of these projects included a district-wide charity dance hosted by Yuma High, a holiday toy drive and donating the school’s homecoming profits to charity.
Led by Yuma High School teacher Silvia Arellano, this is the council’s first time receiving the AASC’s platinum level award. The school is one of 20 across the state that were commended for their charitable endeavors in the 2020-2021 school year.
“I am extremely proud of our StuCo members and feel blessed to have an amazing advisor (Arellano) to support us along the way,” said student body president Carissa Fijalkowski. “Our council has come a long way in the past four years. We went from barely attending leadership activities and doing the absolutely minimum for our school and community to not only learning how to be leaders at school, but what it means to be everyday leaders in our own lives. I’m so grateful to be a part of such an incredible organization and to be surrounded by a group of peers who support and encourage each other.”
On a rotating basis each month, student councils from Yuma High and other YUHSD schools present a report to the district governing board showcasing their service projects and other events and activities happening on their campuses. Yuma High School’s latest report can be viewed at the 15:00 mark of the “YUHSD Monthly Governing Board Meeting (Feb. 10)” video at www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
According to its website, www.azstuco.org, AASC was founded by a group of educators in 1934 to encourage student leaders to practice “the democratic process, citizenship and service while fostering idea exchange and problem solving” in Arizona schools. Eight decades later, the organization’s award program serves to recognize its member schools – including Yuma High – for their honorable efforts in these areas.
Antelope Union, Cibola, Kofa, San Luis and Yuma Catholic high schools are also AASC members, according to the organization.