Yuma High School’s student council went all paws on deck for Prevention of Animal Cruelty Month. To support Yuma’s animals at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY), they launched their first “Paws for Pets” campaign to raise funds from Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14.
The campaign was started to relieve some of the pressures HSOY faces in caring for every animal that enters its doors. Students set up a table during lunch all week where students and staff could buy a paw for $1, decorate it and have it displayed together as part of an on-campus collage.
“We noticed that there are a lot of animals and pressure around the Humane Society in Yuma,” YHS Senior Class President Cali Becker said. “All of us feel really passionate about the animals and just wanted to help out.”
By the end of the week, Yuma High raised $115, which will be doubled by “Community Angels.” With a successful first campaign under their belts, the students are looking to bring it back next year.
“We hope to make this an annual campaign here at YHS and look forward to collaborating with the Humane Society of Yuma in the future,” YHS Student Council Advisor Betsy Jacobson said.
On the last day of the fundraiser, a representative from HSOY came by to help spread awareness about animal cruelty and give general information about the Humane Society and how students can get involved throughout the year.
“Students getting involved with their community and knowing that they have the power to make a change is really important,” HSOY Representative Cathy Reeves said. “It’s very rewarding to see that the young people in our community are open and they want to help.”
The non-profit shelter is known for its work reducing the number of homeless pets in Yuma County through adoption and rescue. Since April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, HSOY has been raising awareness on the issue through its own “Go Orange for Animals!” campaign. All donations made in April to HSOY will be matched and will help the shelter continue providing medical care and TLC to Yuma’s animal cruelty victims. Visit https://www.hsoyuma.com/ to learn more.
