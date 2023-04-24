Paws for Pets

Yuma High School’s student council spent their lunch periods selling $1 paws for students and staff to decorate for an on-campus collage. The funds raised were donated to the Humane Society of Yuma for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month and were doubled by “Community Angels.”

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

Yuma High School’s student council went all paws on deck for Prevention of Animal Cruelty Month. To support Yuma’s animals at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY), they launched their first “Paws for Pets” campaign to raise funds from Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14.

The campaign was started to relieve some of the pressures HSOY faces in caring for every animal that enters its doors. Students set up a table during lunch all week where students and staff could buy a paw for $1, decorate it and have it displayed together as part of an on-campus collage.

